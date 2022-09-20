Adam Sandler appears with a cane and worries fans | Series on Stage





The star of the most beloved comedies of the Afternoon Session, Adam Sandler, is experiencing some problems recently. It all started when the website TMZ published some photos of the 56-year-old actor using a cane during a walk in Los Angeles. It didn’t take long for fans to be concerned about his health on social media.

In the images it is possible to see Sandler weakened and needing a cane to walk. Check out:

Despite the worrying images, the reason for the cane has already been revealed by the website: the actor from Fake wife is recovering from hip surgery due to an injury. Also according to them, the operation was a success and fans can rest assured that he is well and already recovered for his next film, which opens at the end of October in the US.

The project has not yet been revealed, but the actor has already finished the recordings of Mystery in the Mediterranean 2comedy film by Netflix in which he stars alongside Jennifer Aniston.