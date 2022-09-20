After 16 years, Anne Hathaway recreates iconic look from The Devil Wears Prada

New York Fashion Week presented us with a trip back in time. More specifically the Michael Kors fashion show. One of the outstanding guests was actress Anne Hathaway, who surprised the other guests and social networks by recreating a look used by her in “The Devil Wears Prada”.

Released 16 years ago, the film has Andy Sachs, played by Hathaway, as the protagonist. In short, the character undergoes a transformation, the famous “make over”, after starting to work in a fashion magazine, led by Miranda Priestly, played by Meryl Streep;

One of the most iconic scenes shows the character with several fashionistas looks, one of them being a leather jacket and a black blouse.

And so was Anne Hathaway at the Michael Kors Spring/Summer 2023 show. In the film, the character also wore the American brand.

Wearing Kors from head to toe, Anne reinterpreted her character’s brown leather jacket and black turtleneck, this time opting for a brown crocodile-print coat and matching miniskirt.

Anne Hathaway | Michael Kors Image: Getty Images

2006 | Anne Hathaway as Andy in “The Devil Wears Prada” Image: Reproduction

Anne Hathaway | Michael Kors Image: Getty Images

On social media, fans of “The Devil Wears Prada” were thrilled with the fashion moment represented by Anne Hathaway, who continues to inspire with her style even today.

On Twitter, some users also highlighted the presence of the director of “Vogue” Anna Wintour, by her side in the front row.

In the show, the brand Michael Kors presented a sensual version – in keeping with what has been appearing at New York Fashion Week.

The pieces made by the brand featured a chic urban tailoring, for which it is known, with a relaxed spirit. The clothes still evoked the 1970s, like the legendary Studio 54 nightclub.

Michael Kors | spring 2023 Image: Disclosure

Michael Kors | spring 2023 Image: Disclosure

timeless style icon

Anne Hathaway | Armani Privé Image: Getty Images

At the Cannes Film Festival earlier this year, Anne Hathaway proved that she remains a long-term style inspiration by stealing the spotlight on the red carpet.

The actress walked the red carpet like a princess, a better version of what we saw more than twenty years ago with her success in Disney’s “The Princess Diaries”.

The look chosen by her was all white, highlighted by a slit at the bottom and a bow formed in the back that extended to the floor. The dress used for the release of the movie “Armageddon Time” is an Armani Privé creation.

At the same event, the actress opted for an all-Gucci look. The minidress of the Italian brand was formed by a bustier in the shape of a cone at the top, which left the neckline open.