After 3 months, Carla Cecato announces departure from Jovem Pan: ‘It wasn’t worth it’ – 09/20/2022

Journalist Carla Cecato announced her departure from Jovem Pan, where she had been for just three months.

In a video, the presenter stated that the issue was contractual: she was recruited by the channel to work two days a week and the broadcaster had been asking her to present programs daily.

“As I switched to a daily live program, it wasn’t worth it for me anymore. My first contract was for only twice a week and then, for the live now, it wasn’t worth it”, Cecato said, in video shared on your social networks.

The resignation was made moments before a recording that the presenter would have at the channel’s headquarters. Former gymnast Daiane dos Santos and singer John Amplificado were on their way to Jovem Pan to record “Talk Show JP”, a talk show that Carla Cecato inherited from Antônia Fontenelle, who left Pan to run for federal deputy.

In the same recording, the presenter claims to have enjoyed working on the channel and signaled a return. “I’m not going to work at Jovem Pan anymore, I hope to come back soon,” said Carla Cecato, who made her career at Record TV.

In addition to “Talk Show JP”, Cecato presented “Linha de Frente”, the program that caused this unexpected increase in the professional’s workload. Conceived for the weekends, the attraction became daily after two months due to the good audience.

On the JP News channel, she had been presenting “Linha de Frente”, the weekly debate show that the network recently turned into a daily, and on the “Talk Show JP”. Tiago Pavinatto is set to succeed Carla Cecato in charge of “Linha de Frente”.

wanted by splash, Jovem Pan did not manifest itself until the publication of this note. If you do, the placement will be included.