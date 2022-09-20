After childhood, Mara Wilson, from ‘Matilda’, felt rejected in Hollywood: ‘Sad’

Isabelly de Lima, under the supervision of Thiago Lincolns Published on 09/20/2022, at 17:52

Known for her memorable role in ‘Matilda’ (1996), the actress Mara Wilson confessed that the Hollywood industry made his career difficult due to the aesthetic demands of the time. Mara went through some hardships shortly after starring in the film, including her mother’s early death.

The actress spoke about the difficulty of acting during her childhood and adolescence, and later seeing her chances of being in front of the camera slowly fading, in an interview with NPR.

She also talked about her acting period in her biography Where Am I Now: True Stories of Girlhood and Accidental Fame.

Sometimes I think I should have stopped acting after Matilda. It would be a good time to reevaluate things. But after my mother died, I felt like I had to move on because cinema was the one constant thing in my life,” she reported.

comparisons

Wilson also revealed, in the conversation, that she compared herself a lot with other artists, such as Keira Knightley, who is two years older than her. The artist then came to the conclusion that she only had two options left: to act in supporting roles until she retires or to perform aesthetic procedures that would keep her younger appearance.

I still feel that way, because people seemed disappointed that I wasn’t cute. When someone sees that an actress’s last work is ‘Thomas and the Magic Railroad’ (2000), when you were just a 12-year-old girl, you think, ‘Oh, that’s sad.’ And that was my case.”

The actress has lost many roles since the early 2000s, while other young performers lavished roles that would have been for their age. After that, she decided to retire and stayed away from the cameras for 12 years, according to Rolling Stone Brasil.