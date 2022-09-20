After criticism, Danilo apologizes for expulsions

Danilo, from Palmeiras, has been criticized for his recent expulsions, both with direct red cards. With that, the player used two social networks to apologize to the fans alviverde.

“The life of an athlete is really crazy, maybe some of you have no idea. It’s made of ups and downs and in the case of football even crazier. Professionally I’ve been in better moments at the club and believe me, my last games haven’t either. made me happy!”, began the steering wheel in a long text published on his Instagram.

Danilo was sent off in the return leg of the Libertadores quarterfinals against Atlético-MG, after giving Zaracho a tough challenge. Because of this red card, the player took a two-game hook and was out of the semifinal games.

In addition, last Sunday (18), against Santos, the midfielder also went to the locker room earlier when he hit Soteldo with a cart from behind, in the second half of the match, valid for the 27th round of the Brasileirão.

“Those who follow my career know that I am far from being a violent and disrespectful guy on and off the field, so much so that in my entire career I had two expulsions, the first against Atlético Mineiro in which I slipped and committed the foul. second in the last game against Santos in which I committed the foul to avoid a probable goal, I made a mistake, and I have no problem assuming my responsibility. I preferred the lack than the risk of the goal and I exaggerated, I apologize to my co-workers and with the fans who always supported in the good times and I knew it would be no different now, thank you!”, he wrote.

Finally, the Palmeiras player made a point of saying that he will continue working to help the team achieve its goals.

“So with my head held high, I’ll keep working because we have goals to achieve and as I said, I know how important I am to this goal! I’m still the same, I’m still doing well and confident in my potential because I know that it’s in adversity that we become even bigger. Avanti Palestra! “, he finished.