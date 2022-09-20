After leaving Clube do Remo, Leonan negotiates return to former club

Credit: Samara Miranda/ Clube do Remo

After not renewing his contract with Clube do Remo, left-back Leonan is negotiating his return to Rio de Janeiro. Despite the good performances in Série C of the Brazilian Championship, the player chose to leave the King of the Amazon.

O fans.com found that Leonan was contacted by the vice president of football at Portuguesa da Ilha, Marcelo Barros, who opened the doors of Estádio Luso-Brasileiro for the defender to return in 2023.

Despite the good time at Leão, the manager wants guarantees that the player is able to participate in the pre-season of Portuguesa da Ilha. After all, the defender suffered a serious injury to his left knee that kept him from the pitch in the last rounds of Serie C.

Also according to the report, Leonan’s desire to return is huge, so much so that he was the one who made the first contact with the leader of Lusa Carioca. The search took place after Remo’s shutdown last Monday (19).

Leon’s season

Games: 22

Holder: 21

Reservation: 1

goals: 3

Assists: 1

Minutes on the field: 1680

Titles: 1

Officially, the Azulina board says that the left-back claimed “family problems” for not following in Remo. The decision to leave the club came a week after the fans.com to report the Lion’s interest in keeping the athlete for next year.

Leonan’s last match was on August 1, when Remo won 2-1 against Ferroviário-CE, at Estádio Evandro Almeida, for the 17th round of Série C of the Brazilian Championship. At the time, he only played 45 minutes with the blue shirt.

Since then, the defender has not played for the club from Pará, staying out of the rest of the competition. Because of the injury, Leonan missed Remo in the clashes against Aparecidense and Botafogo-SP.

Leon’s career

Leonan was revealed by Marcílio Dias-SC in 2013. The following season, he was taken by a group of businessmen to Atlético-MG, where he turned professional. There, he played only 11 official matches and scored a goal with the white shirt.

Subsequently, he passed through Fortaleza, Botafogo-SP, Avaí, Santa Cruz and Portuguesa da Ilha. With Remo, he won the 2022 Campeonato Paraense. Previously, he won the Série B titles of the 2018 Brazilian Championship and the 2017 Mineiro Championship.