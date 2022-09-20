During D23, the first images of the series, Ahsoka, a Disney+ production that continues the Star Wars stories were revealed.

Ahsoka’s live-action series will star Hayden Christensen as Anakin Skywalker, Eman Esfandi as Ezra Bridger, and Mary Elizabeth Winstead and Ray Stevenson in yet to be revealed roles. The production has no set premiere date.

