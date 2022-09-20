All about the actress who plays the adult Alicent Hightower in The House of the Dragon

Meet the actress who plays the adult Alicent in the Game of Thrones spinoff series!

Since its debut in HBOthe series The Dragon’s House increasingly expanding the epic universe of game of Thrones in the audiovisual. The production focuses on the history of Targaryen House and shows the events that resulted in the intense civil war called the Dance of the Dragons.

Alicent Hightowerfor example, is a character that plays a fundamental role in this endeavor, after all she is the queen consort of the government of King Viserys I (Paddy Constantine). While in the first half of the season she was played by actress Emily Carey, Olivia Cooke is responsible for living it in its adult phase.

So why not find out more about her? It was with this in mind that we prepared this list with All you need to know about actress Olivia Cooke!