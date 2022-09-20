almost 40 Android and iOS phones are without the app

New features and functionality keep rolling out on the Whatsapp, but all this improvement comes at a price. To keep the app always up to date with trends, the company needs to release updates that make it incompatible with some models of cellphone.

That’s exactly what will happen at the end of this month. As of September 30, nearly 40 older smartphone models will no longer support messenger.

According to the company, decision, older operating systems are unable to receive the necessary updates to maintain the necessary security for users.

In some cases it is possible to continue using the messenger after updating the cell phone’s operating system. However, in most situations, the only way out is to replace the device.

Cell phones without WhatsApp

Check out the list of models that will no longer be compatible with WhatsApp as of the 30th:

Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Trend Lite; Samsung Galaxy Trend II; Samsung Galaxy S3 mini; Samsung Galaxy Xcover 2; Samsung Galaxy Core; Samsung Galaxy Ace 2.

LG

LG Lucid 2; LG Optimus F7; LG Optimus L3 II Dual; LG Optimus F5; LG Optimus L5 II; LG Optimus L5 II Dual; LG Optimus L3 II; LG Optimus L7 II Dual; LG Optimus L7 II; LG Optimus F6; LG Promulga; LG Optimus L4 II Dual; LG Optimus F3; LG Optimus L4 II; LG Optimus L2 II; LG Optimus F3Q.

iPhone

iPhone SE; iPhone 6S and iPhone 6S Plus.

Huawei

Huawei Ascend G740; Huawei Ascend Mate; Huawei Ascend D2.

other manufacturers

Archos 53 Platinum; HTC Desire 500; Caterpillar B15; Sony Xperia M; Wiko Cink Five; Wiko Darknight; Lenovo A820; Faea F1; THL W8; ZTE Grand S Flex; ZTE V956 – UMi X2; ZTE Grand X Quad v987 and ZTE Grand Memo.