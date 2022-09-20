Almost 40 cell phones will stop working on WhatsApp: check the list of devices

Currently, the Whatsapp and the application most accessed by citizens of Brazil and is present, for example, on the home screen of 54% of smartphones across the country. This is mainly because the tool offers you to send text messages, voice messages, video calls, send images, emojis, all instantly. However, what you need to know is that the app is expected to stop working soon on almost 40 different cell phone models. Check out!

THE list of cell phones that will be without whatsapp in 2022 is extensive and includes the operating system most used by Brazilians: Android.

At first, according to Whatsapp, the exit of the tool on some platforms is because cell phones will no longer support the new updates that the applications have.

Whatsapp justifies the decision as follows:

“Like other technology companies, every year, we analyze which are the oldest devices and software with the fewest users to define those that will no longer be compatible with the Whatsapp. It is possible that these devices do not include the latest security updates or do not include functionality necessary to operate WhatsApp.

In this way, by not being able to receive new Whatsapp system updates, applications may start to fail during use.

Next, check which cell phones will stop working whatsapp.

Which models will stop working? Finally, it is worth noting that the list of cell phone models that will no longer receive Whatsapp updates totals 38 models. In this sense, below you can see which devices may not have updates from September 30, 2022: Samsung Galaxy Core

Huawei Ascend D2

ZTE V956 – UMi X2

Huawei Ascend Mate

Lenovo A820

Samsung Galaxy Ace 2

ZTE Grand Memo

ZTE Grand X Quad v987

THL W8

Faea F1

ZTE Grand S Flex

Huawei Ascend G740

Archos 53 Platinum By brand: LG: LG Optimus F3Q; LG Optimus L2 II; LG Optimus L4 II; LG Optimus F3; LG Optimus L4 II Dual; LG Promulga; LG Lucid 2 and LG Optimus F6. In addition, still from the same brand, other types are the LG Optimus L7 II; LG Optimus L7 II Dual; LG Optimus L3 II; LG Optimus L5 II Dual; LG Optimus L5 II; LG Optimus F5; LG Optimus L3 II Dual and LG Optimus F7. In addition, other models are on the list, such as the Samsung Galaxy Xcover 2, Wiko Darknight, Wiko Cink Cinco, Sony Xperia M, Cat-de-cater B15, Samsung Galaxy S3 mini, Samsung Galaxy Trend II, Samsung Galaxy Trend Lite and HTC Desire 500.