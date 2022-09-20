‘Amazon burns while you make war’, says Petro at UN

In his first speech at the United Nations General Assembly, held this Tuesday (20), Colombian President Gustavo Petro warned the world about the devastation of the Amazon and the climate change crisis.

“The Amazon burns, gentlemen, while you wage war and play with it. The forest, the world’s climate pillar, disappears with all its life. The great sponge that absorbs the planet’s CO2 is evaporating”, he told those present.

Petro devoted a good part of his speech to talking about the natural and social beauties of Colombia, but he harshly criticized the groups that destroy nature, especially the Amazon rainforest.

“Destroying the Amazon rainforest has become a commitment for some countries, no matter how many scientists cry out,” he added.

According to the president, who took office in early August, these people see the forest as the “enemy to be defeated” and to be “extinguished with poison” – in addition to other governments that see the forest as “something to be exploited”. .

In addition, Petro advocated for a global change in anti-drug policy when talking about the regulation of coca plantations.

“To destroy the coca plants, they throw poisons, mass glyphosate that runs through the waters, arrest and cage the producers.

For destroying or for having the coca leaf, a million Latin Americans are murdered and thousands of blacks in North America are imprisoned. What is more poisonous to humanity: cocaine, coal or oil?