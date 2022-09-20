AMD shows evolution in RDNA technology in its new RX 7000 line GPUs

AMD showed on its official blog this Monday some more details about its RX line graphics cards. According to the brand, the performance of RDNA 3 technology in the manufacturer’s products will be 50% higher than that of RDNA 2. It is worth remembering that some details of the RX 7900 XT board were recently leaked. As we have already advanced in TudoCelular, the brand’s new GPUs are being produced with a 5-nanometer process. In addition, the component will have a new generation of AMD Infinity Cache and re-architected compute units. However, these are not the only novelties presented by the brand.

Efficiency was another point highlighted by AMD in the publication. First of all, she recalled that the RX 6000 generation was already able to be more efficient in some aspects compared to rival Nvidia models. In addition, she also emphasized the issue of the price charged for the plates. Overall, the post was dedicated to explaining the importance of performance-per-watt of your models. According to the explanation made, gamers should consider the possibility of having a component that makes less heat and delivers a good amount of FPS in games without paying such a high price for the products.

However, the manufacturer will face some challenges to meet with its new line of GPUs. After all, they will have a higher consumption compared to the current generation due to the promised performance increase. In any case, the company seems determined to take the lead in this market with its new line of components equipped with RDNA 3.

