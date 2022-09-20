Ana de Armas reveals that she went to Marilyn Monroe’s coffin to make a special request before ‘Blonde’

In an interview with AnOther Magazine, Ana de Armas told how she prepared to play Marilyn Monroe in “Blonde“. The Cuban revealed that she visited the diva’s grave to ask for permission to represent her in the Netflix film, which premieres on Friday (23).

“We made this big card and the entire film crew wrote her a message. Then we went to the cemetery and put it on her grave“, recalled the actress in the conversation, published this Tuesday (20). Monroe is buried at Westwood Village Memorial Park & ​​Mortuary in Los Angeles.

“We were asking permission in a way“, he scored. “Everyone felt a great responsibility. We were very aware of the version of the story we were going to tell – the story of Norma Jeane, the person behind this character, Marilyn Monroe. Who was she really?“, continued.

Dedicated, Ana spent months studying the 1950s icon.”The more famous Marilyn became, the more invisible Norma Jeane became – Norma was that person no one ever knew. Marilyn was someone she even spoke about in the third person. In a way, Marilyn saved her, gave her a life, but at the same time, it became her prison.“, he reflected.

The actress also praised the work of Andrew Dominik, director of the film, whose attention to detail made Ana have more than 100 wardrobe changes throughout the plot. “Almost all of the film exists in photographs that we were recreating or referencing. Almost every scene starts or ends just like a photograph that already exists“, he explained.

The immersion in the life of the North American reflected in Ana’s life. “The weight of it all stayed with me, for sure. There’s no way to disconnect because I would go home and study for the next day, and then Andrew would talk to me until midnight. I would go to sleep and dream that I had long conversations with her. Even small things – like, one time, we were choosing the color of the vase that we were going to put flowers in… I don’t want it to sound like I’m saying ‘Marilyn and I were connected’ – that’s not it.” pondered. “But I was thinking about her so much, there were days when I would go home for dinner and while I was doing the dishes I would start sobbing and crying and crying because I had a terrible feeling.“, he explained.

In the conversation, the artist admitted that she felt the presence of Monroe in the filming of the plot. “Those final scenes at her house – I know she was there with us. We all feel. And I think you can feel it in the movie“, he declared. Watch the trailer for the movie:

This is not the first time that Ana talks about her closeness to Marilyn. During the Venice Film Festival, which took place on September 9, she even said that the ghost of the actress interfered with the recording of “Blonde”. “I truly believe she was very close to us. She was with us. I think she was happy“, he commented at the press conference, according to Reuters. Then she added: “She also threw things at the wall sometimes and got mad if she didn’t like something.“. “Maybe that sounds too mystical, but it’s true.“, he finished.

