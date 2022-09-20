Anatel says it will force telecom operators to pass on ICMS reduction to consumers | Economy

The National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel) announced that it will issue a precautionary measure forcing telecommunications operators to pass on to consumers the reduction in the rate of the Tax on the Circulation of Goods and Services (ICMS).

Operators will also have to pass on the retroactive discount, that is, from the reduction of the rate. The deadline to fulfill this obligation will be 15 days.

Law passed by Congress limited to 17% or 18%, depending on the state, the rate of ICMS charged on services considered essential, that is, for fuel, electricity and telecommunications. ICMS is a state tax and, in general, states charged higher rates.

It was an offensive by parliamentarians and the government to lower the price of these services in a year of general elections.

However, consumers have complained that telecommunications companies have not passed on the drop in the rate to phone bills, internet, cable TV, among other services.

“About the ICMS injunction is so simple when it is placed, the main command is exactly to determine that this transfer, that this value that determined this discount is passed on to the consumer, especially if the company is already enjoying this discount”, said the counselor Emmanoel Campelo, from Anatel in a press conference.

He added that the issue of the precautionary measure was motivated by the number of complaints that the agency received on the subject. In the case of electricity and fuel, the discount has already reached the consumer.

Also according to Campelo, the precautionary measure can be edited this Tuesday. The agency will monitor compliance with the measure and may adopt procedures if it is not complied with.

Campelo says that operators cannot offer additional services instead of passing on the discount to the consumer. He said that the law was clear and that the solution suggested by some operators is irregular.

He also said that, by not passing on the discount to the consumer, operators end up having an undue advantage. “It’s something quite serious,” he summarized.

Anatel’s executive superintendent, Abraão Balbino, stated that the agency has observed that many companies have announced the transfer of the drop in the rate to the consumer, but in a non-homogeneous and non-transparent way. “Our intention is to establish an objective framework of how this has to happen, so that the consumer knows that he has this right.”