Andor | Between action and espionage, the new Star Wars series impresses with its maturity and objectivity

Another series ofStar Wars” is coming, so it’s time for fans to prepare for social media to become a war zone. “andor” arrives at Disney Plus tomorrow (21) with three chapters, and it’s something totally different from anything produced by the franchise since “The Last Jedi“. Fortunately, the series promises not to be controversial like the aforementioned movie, but something that will certainly please the Greeks and Trojans of the fandom.

For the occasional viewer, the need to get to know the “Star Wars” universe is practically non-existent. It is important to know that it takes place before “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” and follows one of the protagonists of the 2016 spin-off, the spy Cassian Andor, played again by Diego Luna. The series is created and written by Tony Gilroy, who has spy thrillers such as the “Bourne Trilogy“. He also directed the remakes of “Rogue One“, which gave the film a more serious tone, focusing more on the “star wars”. That is, if you liked him, you will certainly like “Andor”.

Before Rogue One

Okay, it takes place before “Rogue One“… But so what? If we know what happens at the end of the movie, we already know the ending of Cassian Andor’s story as well. Many turned up their noses when “Andor” was announced for precisely that reason. There’s even a little sense behind it, but stories are much more than their ending, isn’t it? The trajectory of a character from the beginning matters as much as the end, because it is through it that we see his evolution. Stories reflect the changes we go through in our lives, and fictional characters have theirs too.

But it’s worth refreshing our memory a little. “Rogue One” follows the story of Cassian as a member of the team that gives the film its name, a group of displaced people in the galaxy who are brought together by fate (or the Force) for a mission of utmost importance: stealing the plans for the Death Star. The Empire’s most dangerous weapon had the firepower to destroy entire planets, and it was only destroyed by Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) himself in the classic “Star Wars”.

One of the film’s mottos is precisely how ordinary people do have something to lose in a context of political oppression. Most of the plot takes place from the point of view of team leader Jyn Erso (Felicity Jones), who is on her own transformational journey. There, Cassian is already one of the Rebel Alliance’s top spies. Now, let’s see how he himself went from being a misfit, just trying to survive one more day, to a crucial future. If the film already deals with mature themes such as freedom, oppression and the common good, expect that also in “Andor” and you will not be disappointed.

But… what about Baby Yoda?

Unfortunately, there is no Baby Yoda here. You’re not going to watch the series and find a new, cute little plush pet to buy (although the B2EMO droid is charming and easy to identify). In “Andor”, the order of the day was to focus on the narrative itself, leaving aside issues such as fan service or even a more palatable plot for the family. Not that kids can’t watch it, they just might not understand. But until then, many adults won’t understand either, since they haven’t even understood the world they live in, right?

The series is essentially adult in its plot, but remains “Star Wars”. Most of the classic features of the franchise are there, such as a protagonist who comes from below to become a hero, fighting a much stronger enemy, and even the franchise’s traditional humor, closer to that of “Rogue One” and George Lucas’ Original Trilogy than more recent series like “The Mandalorian” and “Boba Fett’s Book“.

In other words, the differential of “Andor” is precisely its history and the journey of the character. Diego Luna is excellent in the role, attributing an innocent malice to Cassian, typical of someone he thinks is evil but is just inexperienced. The rest of the cast also draws attention, especially Maarva (Fiona Shaw) and Luthen (Stellan Skarsgard), the protagonists’ mentors, who shape him into the spy we know. The villains are captivating too, like Inspector Syril Karn (Kyle Soller) and intelligence agent Dedra (Denise Gough), both of whom are as young as Cassian and eager to prove her worth.

"Andor" debuts on Disney Plus on September 21 with the first three episodes. Afterwards, the series continues with new chapters every Wednesday.