Andor: Check the opening times on Disney Plus

The new Star Wars series, andorarrives tomorrow (21) on Disney Plus, and below, you can check the premiere time on streaming.

It will explore a new perspective on the Star Wars galaxy, focusing on Cassian Andor’s journey to discover the difference he can make in his universe.

We will have her presenting the story of the growing rebellion against the Empire and how people and planets became involved. This is an age fraught with danger, deceit and intrigue as Cassian embarks on a path destined to transform him into a rebel hero.

Diego Luna returns as Cassian Andor and is joined in the cast by Genevieve O’Reilly, Stellan Skarsgård, Adria Arjona, Denise Gough and Kyle Soller.

opening time: the series Andor premieres its first three episodes simultaneously, at 04:00 (Brasília time) this Wednesday (21), on Disney Plus streaming.

Watch the trailer:

The series will take place before the movie Rogue One, which followed Jyn Erso (Felicity Jones), who was estranged from her father, Galen (Mads Mikkelsen), as a child, due to director Krennic (Ben Mendelsohn)’s demand that he work on the construction. of the Empire’s most powerful weapon, the Death Star. Created by Saw Gerrera (Forest Whitaker), she had to learn to survive on her own when she turned 16. As an adult, Jyn is rescued from prison by the Rebel Alliance, who want access to a message sent by her father to Gerrera. With the promise of freedom at the end of the mission, she accepts to work alongside Captain Cassian Andor (Diego Luna), who will be the main character of the new series, and the robot K-2SO (Alan Tudyk). This group of unlikely heroes band together on a mission to steal the Death Star plans.

Finally, Andor debuts tomorrow, September 21, only on Disney+.