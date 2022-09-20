Anne Hathaway and Nicholas Galitzine together in new Prime Video novel

This Monday (19), Amazon Prime Video and the website Deadline, confirmed and announced that actor Nicholas Galitzine will be the protagonist and romantic partner of Anne Hathaway, in the new production of the platform, entitled “The Idea of ​​You”. It is a novel based on fanfiction by Harry Styles, where the English actor and singer will play the fictional version of ex-One Direction singer Hayes Campbell, lead singer of the band “August Moon”, known in history as “the hottest in the world”. time”.

The novelty of the streaming is based on the debut novel by Robinne Lee, who sought inspiration from singer Harry Styles, when he was still part of the highly successful boyband formed in 2010, “One Direction”, of which her daughter is a fan, originally. published as a book in 2017.

Playing alongside Nicholas and per the description, Anne will play a 40-year-old divorced mother who falls in love with the pop star shortly after taking her teenage daughter to the Coachella festival. All this happens due to the neglect of the young woman’s father, her ex-husband, who cancels his appointment at the last minute, which makes them both organize a trip to Indio, California.

Disclosure of the “new project” on the actor’s instagram @nicholasgalitzine (Reproduction / Instagram).

In the plot, which will be developed through the partnership made between Amazon Studios and the Welle Entertainment, Solène Marchand is an art gallery owner who is reluctant to take her daughter to meet her favorite boy band. Divorced and anxious, she had no idea she would have a romantic connection with one of the group’s members, 19 years her junior. It is then that a series of clandestine meetings quickly evolves into a passionate and genuine relationship.

Cast to star in this adaptation, Anne Hathaway, needs no introduction, Nicholas, already chosen to live his romantic partner, starred in the successful “Continência ao Amor”, on Netflix, in addition to the reinterpretation of “Cinderella”, on Prime Video, and will be a of the protagonists of “Red, White and Blue Blood”, adaptation of the bestselling book for the cinema.

Directed by Emmy nominee Michael Showalter (The Big Sick), and produced by Oscar winner Cathy Schulman (The Woman King), the film will be executive produced by Hathaway and the adapted screenplay by Tony Award nominee. , writer Jennifer Westfeldt (Kissing Jessica Stein). Still no release date set, production of “The Idea of ​​You” begins in October.

Featured Photo: Anne Hathaway and Nicholas Galitzine Reproduction/Instagram.