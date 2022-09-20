Anthony Mackie says which MCU moment he had the most fun with

In an interview with IMDb, Anthony Mackie revealed the MCU moment he had the most fun with.

The moment in question is a scene from Captain America: The Winter Soldier, which involved Sebastian Stan, his counterpart from Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

“I would say what probably amused me the most was the car chase scene on the bridge.”

“Sebastian reached through the window and ripped the steering wheel off. If you pause on that scene, the face I made is ridiculous.”

“The emotion on my face is almost childish. It was probably the scene that made me laugh the most.”

There is anticipation for a cameo from Emily VanCamp as Sharon Carter/Merchant in Power in the film.

We recently had confirmation that Julius Onah was chosen for the direction.

Onah doesn’t have a very extensive journey in Hollywood, being best known for The Cloverfield Paradox, where he worked alongside producer JJ Abrams.

In addition to this, he received much praise for the independent production lucestarring Naomi Watts, Tim Roth and Octavia Spencerhaving been shown three years ago at the Sundance Film Festival.

Captain America: New World Order is scheduled for May 3, 2024, and will feature Anthony Mackie as the protagonist. It is a reissue of the partnership between the actor and the screenwriter. Malcolm Spellmanfrom the Falcon and the Winter Soldier series.