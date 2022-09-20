Anthony Mackie wants different versions of Captain America to meet, following in the footsteps of Spider-Man: No Return Home (Exclusive Interview) – Movie News

Sam Wilson’s interpreter spoke to AdoroCinema about his new feature, Captain America 4 – New World Order.

The Multiverse is a reality in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with the villainous Kang (Jonathan Majors) coming to terrorize a new generation of Avengers. Meanwhile, some characters find their variants in wild adventures, see the first season of Loki or the long-awaited meeting of Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield and Tom Holland in Spider-Man: No Return Home. But it seems that the film has caught the attention of the new Captain America, Anthony Mackie.

During D23, the I love cinema had the chance to chat with the interpreter of Sam Wilson, as he appeared at the Disney event to promote his new feature, titled Captain America 4 – New World Order. In addition to revealing the logo and news about the production, he stopped by to speak briefly with the press. Obviously, he couldn’t drop spoilers or details about the project, but Mackie had something interesting to say in our chat.

In the interview, Anthony Mackie was asked what other Marvel characters he would like to see in the film and he was very creative in his response: “I want to see Captain America fight together with Captain America, like the Peters Parker team up in Spider-Man: No Return Home. I’ll suggest that to Marvel!” It’s unclear if he wants to see Chris Evans’ Steve Rogers return by his side; or simply wants to see different variants of the hero in one scene; but either way, it would be a super cool thing to do. the audience freaks out at the movies.

When does Captain America 4 come out?





Scheduled for release on May 3, 2024, Captain America – New World Order starts filming next year, but some news has already been revealed. Julius Onah (The Cloverfield Paradox) will direct it, who has promised an impactful thriller for Sam Wilson’s new adventure. In turn, the cast will feature the returns of Carl Lumbly (as Isaiah Bradley) and Danny Ramirez (returning to the role of Joaquin Torres, who will be the new Falcon). The villain will be the Leader, a character that Tim Blake Nelson had played in The Incredible Hulk (2008).

Among the rumors, the American press revealed that Shira Haas (Emmy nominee for Unorthodox) could play the Israeli mutant heroine Sabra in the production. There is no word on possible appearances by characters who appeared in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, such as Sharon Carter (Emily VanCamp) or Baron Zemo (Daniel Brühl).

On the other hand, the other protagonist of Falcon and the Winter Soldier has an adventure of its own to call its own. Sebastian Stan will reprise the role of Bucky Barnes in Thunderbolts, a sort of Suicide Squad from Marvel. The film features Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh) leading the team of antiheroes assembled by Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus). The cast also includes Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen), Taskmaster (Olga Kurylenko), US Agent (Wyatt Russell) and Red Guardian (David Harbour). The premiere is scheduled for July 2024.