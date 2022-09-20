App can guarantee up to BRL 3,000 per month with surveys; see how it works

Do you know the Price Survey app? Apparently, it is possible to guarantee expressive payments with the platform! At least, that’s what some youtubers and influencers who promote the app claim. But after all: does the novelty really pay? And even more importantly, can users really earn BRL 3,000 a month with the survey app?

If you want to make money online in 2022, first of all, be careful. After all, countless micro-task apps hide virtual scams and pyramid schemes. Therefore, it is worth prioritizing famous platforms, with a proven reputation and positive payment reports. With that in mind, check out our review of the Price Survey below.

How to download the Price Survey app?

The Price Survey app, first of all, is only available for mobile phones with the Android operating system. On the Play Store alone, around 100,000 people have already downloaded the app, which proves its growing popularity. To download it, just access Google Play, search for “Price Survey” and install the app. According to the platform’s representatives, the iOS version of the app should be available soon.

How to make money on Price Survey?

To earn money on Price Survey, there’s no secret: users must answer the app’s surveys. According to the app’s official page and the platform’s screenshots, all these questionnaires involve product prices. In the “searches” tab of the app, users can check a map with the opportunities offered by the platform.

From there, just choose the survey closest to your residence, go to the indicated place, check the prices of pre-determined products, inform them in the app, and eventually receive cash payments. According to Price Survey’s official website, the minimum withdrawal amount is R$10. Transfers take place via Pix.

Is it possible to earn BRL 3,000 per month with the survey app?

The value of Price Survey payments, in the end, depends only on the effort and dedication of each user. Therefore, it is really possible to earn BRL 3,000 per month with the app. However, to guarantee this value, it is necessary to complete a large amount of research.

Is an app that can pay up to BRL 3,000 a month reliable?

The best way to see if a to-do app actually pays is to check out user reviews on the Play Store. On the app store, Price Survey only secured a 2.4 rating (out of 5), which is considered extremely low. In other words, there are more negative reviews than positive ones. Reviews, unfortunately, suggest that the app is not worth it. According to registrants, the amount paid is not worth the time and effort required to secure payments. Check out some reports below and draw your own conclusions.

“Tasks have a good value. However, you waste a lot of time doing them, as 90% of the establishments do not leave the merchandise exposed with the pricing, which ends up making research difficult. After you do the task, they review the survey and the value goes down considerably as they don’t accept some items from the survey. In short: it is an app that has potential but is very bureaucratic.” – Douglas Prestes.

“The worst app for external research I still have installed. First, you can’t book surveys. Second: the app has a horrible map interface. Third: surveys are IMPOSSIBLE to do because the store is small and you can’t do mystery customer service. Fourth and last: it pays a pittance.” – Leandro Campacci.

“I do not recommend this app, as I made 8 visits and most surveys are denied, without any kind of feedback or criteria. I think there is a lack of transparency and appreciation for the researcher who traveled to the site. It’s not even worth the trip, in 8 visits made, the app paid 16 reais.” – André Ferreira.

If you want to download the app and try your luck on the platform, the download is available on the Play Store. Just go to Google Play (https://play.google.com/store/) and search by application name. That way, you don’t have to use the registration link that youtubers share.

Discover another way to make money online

As you can already see, the option mentioned above doesn’t seem to be worth it. So, how to profit online in 2022? To ensure real payouts, you can bet on passive income apps.

With these apps, you can earn money by sharing your Wi-Fi connection bandwidth. In other words, it is possible to earn money without doing anything. The process is time consuming, but it is worth it for those who want to supplement their income on the internet.

To make money with this method, a good recommendation is to download apps like HoneyGain. To do this, just go to the app’s official website and follow the instructions.

