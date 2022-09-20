Apple increases service prices in Brazil; see the new values

Last night (19), the Apple silently readjusted the price of some of its services in Brazil. Apple Music subscriptions (streaming music), Apple TV+ (streaming movies and series) and Apple One (which brings together all the company’s services in a single package) were impacted.
The biggest affected by the change was Apple TV+, which had a 50.5% increase in monthly fees. Check the new values:
Apple One
- Old values: BRL 26.50 (individual), BRL 37.90 (family) and BRL 69.50 (premium)
- New values: BRL 34.90 (individual), BRL 49.50 (family) and BRL 79.90 (premium)
Apple Music
- Old values: BRL 11.90 (university), BRL 16.90 (individual) and BRL 24.90 (family)
- New values: BRL 11.90 (university), BRL 21.90 (individual) and BRL 34.90 (family)
Apple TV+
- Old value: BRL 9.90
- Old value: BRL 14.90
New values already appear on Apple’s website
Services like Apple Arcade, Fitness+ and iCloud have not been resetbut it is not yet known whether the values will remain the same in the coming months.
It is worth remembering that the company had already raised the values previously silently. In May, Apple reset Apple Music University membership in several countries, including South Africa, Saudi Arabia, Australia, India, Indonesia, Israel and New Zealand.