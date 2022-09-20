Thamirys Andrade – 09/19/2022 10:01 am | updated on 9/19/2022 11:06 am
Celtic fans protested against the royal family during a separate moment to honor Queen Elizabeth II, in this Sunday’s game (18), valid for the Scottish championship. On the occasion, a minute of applause was requested by the monarch, but part of the audience had a negative reaction, singing the chorus “if you hate the royal family, clap your hands”.
According to information from the newspaper O Globo, the protest lasted the entire minute that was supposed to be a tribute to the queen and even had a banner with the same phrase chanted. The public present at the place was formed in general by Catholics and separatists.
Celtic coach Ange Postecoglou urged fans to show respect for the monarch:
“I have the same message for our fans that we always have. As I said before the game [contra o Shakhtar], we will comply with the protocols. We wore black armbands on Wednesday night,” he pointed out.
On that occasion, Celtic lost to St Mirren by a score of 2-0.
Unbelievable 😂 pic.twitter.com/NCmSmuYd83
— Jordan (@JDNKon) September 18, 2022
