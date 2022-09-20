‘Avatar’: Zoe Saldaña reveals how she landed a major role in the biggest movie in history

The actress Zoe Saldanain an interview with Collider, recalled when she got the call from James Cameron, informing her that she had gotten a role in ‘avatar‘, which is considered one of the greatest films in the history of cinema.

“I will never forget the moment I got the call from Jim. I was changing my niece’s dirty diaper.”said Saldana.

“The thoughts that went through my head were of emotion and gratitude. I would have the opportunity to work with my idol”confesses the actress.

Zoe Saldana is also known for playing the character of Marvel’s Gamora. She is an important part ofGuardians of the Galaxy‘. Remembering that the actress will be back in ‘Avatar: The Path of Water’, the long-awaited sequel to ‘avatar‘. James Cameron also returns as the main commander.

Watch the re-release trailer:

Enjoy watching:

‘Avatar: The Way of Water‘ will finally be released in December 16th.

Set more than a decade after the events of the first film, ‘Avatar: The Way of Water‘ begins to tell the story of the Sully family (Jake, Neytiri and their children), the problems that accompany them, the efforts they make to stay safe, the battles they fight for survival and the tragedies they endure.

Directed by James Cameronthe movie star Zoe Saldana, Sam Worthington, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Cliff Curtis, Joel David Moore, CCH Pounder, Edie Falco, Jemaine Clement, Giovanni Ribisi and Kate Winslet.

James Cameron has been developing the sequels for over a decade. The studio has announced four sequels to ‘avatar‘, with two of them already filmed and the other two awaiting the results of the box office. The filmmaker shot the two films back-to-back due to the way the scenes needed to be captured.

‘Avatar: The Way of Water‘ is scheduled to premiere on December 16, 2022 in theaters, with ‘Avatar 3‘ scheduled to premiere two years later, on December 20, 2024. We can only wait!

Don’t forget to watch: