Away games become an obstacle for Corinthians de Vítor Pereira | Corinthians

Corinthians’ defeat by América-MG, last Sunday, for the 27th round of the Brasileirão, was the sixth away from home in the competition. Result that left Timão with only the tenth best performance as a visitor, with 38.1% of points gained away from their domains.

In the classification as home team, on the other hand, Corinthians rises to fourth place, with eight wins, four draws and one defeat, a performance of 71.79% (better than the leader).

But Vítor Pereira, a Portuguese coach who has coached teams like Porto-POR and Fenerbahçe-TUR, has discovered throughout the season how difficult (or different) and fundamental the away games in Brazilian football are.

– When we play at home, there is no doubt. Everywhere I went, I never had this thing of playing outside or at home, for me we had to go upstairs, propose the game and sometimes we even had more space outside. But here in Brazil it makes a difference, it’s an energy that I can’t explain – said Vítor after the victory against Fluminense, last Thursday, for the Copa do Brasil.

Vítor Pereira before América-MG x Corinthians

The difficulties away from home have been a fate for Timão this season (counting one game with Sylvinho and two with Fernando Lázaro). There are 30 games as a visitor in the year, with seven wins, ten draws and 13 defeats (34.4% use) – the home team use is 71.2%

There were also games as visitors that almost got in the way of Timão in the Copa do Brasil, for example. Against Atlético-GO, in the quarterfinals, they were defeated 2-0 at Antônio Accioly Stadium. In the semifinal, against Fluminense, they got a 2-2 draw at the end of the match. At home, Timão decided.

Corinthians uses reserves and loses away from home to América-MG

– I thought that in Brazil it would be easier, but honestly, it is difficult. Brazilian Championship is difficult, the teams are very different from each other, they pose completely different problems – he added.

Performance of Vítor Pereira as a visitor in his main works Corinthians Fenerbahce-TUR Shanghai SIPG-CHI Porto- POR Games 27 43 55 47 wins 5 19 26 27 draws 9 12 17 11 defeats 13 12 12 9 utilization 29.6% 53.4% 57.5% 65.2%

In this first year of Corinthians (actually, seven months), the Corinthians coach was seeing the distance to the leaders of the Brasileirão increasing. Such competition highlights the importance of doing well away from home.

Since 2006, with the championship in consecutive points with 20 teams, only three editions did not have the champion team as the best visitor.

In 2006, São Paulo was champion being the second best visitor and home team. In 2009, Flamengo won being the second best visitor and the third home team, as well as Fluminense in 2010.

Positioning of the Brazilian champions at home and abroad since 2006

Some factors may explain the use of Corinthians away from home this season. For commentator Alexandre Lozetti, the reasons go beyond football played on the pitch.

– Vitor Pereira’s observation about how the home factor is more influential in Brazil than in Europe is very interesting and should provoke reflection. Corinthians plays on one of the best – probably the best – lawns in the country at their home. When it comes out, it doesn’t find the same quality. In Europe there is a pattern. The trips are also longer here, but they are for all clubs – he explained.

In addition, for Lozetti, the Brazilian football calendar is another problem, not only causing more problems for the club’s medical department, but also causing coaches to end up prioritizing games in their domains.

– You cannot ignore the Corinthians fans, who very rarely put pressure on their athletes during matches. This behavior causes less influence of the stands on decisions made by players. It is a symbiosis as little seen. Throughout the season, Corinthians changed a lot, due to injuries and the advanced age of some protagonists. Few away games were placed as a priority. To take a step forward in 2023 or even to compete better in the Copa do Brasil final, you will need to perform better away from your arena.

Now, however, Timão will have a ten-day break on the calendar and return to work with two games at the Neo Química Arena, where he feels more comfortable: against Atlético-GO, on September 28, and Cuiabá, on October 1.

Banner Corinthians

