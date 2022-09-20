‘Barbie’: Margot Robbie says she felt humiliated by the release of set photos – Who

+



Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling (Photo: Getty Images)

Margot Robbie, protagonist of Barbielive-action about the famous doll, told in an interview with Jimmy Fallon who felt humiliated to see the behind-the-scenes photos of the film released on the internet. According to the actress, this led to a large number of onlookers in the locations where the film was being filmed, causing her and Ryan Gosling, who plays Ken, to be embarrassed.

“By the way, I can’t even tell you how mortified we were. It looks like we were laughing and having fun, but we were dying inside. I thought it was the most humiliating moment of my entire life.” The Tonight Showcounting that nobody expected the “audience” in the place.

“I knew we had some exteriors to shoot in Los Angeles (USA). I ​​knew that once we were doing exteriors, we would get caught and that there would be some attention, and probably some pictures would be released, but not how it happened” , he explained. “It was crazy. There were hundreds of people watching us all the time,” added the actress.

Barbiewhich is directed by Greta Gerwig, hits theaters in July 2023. The plot also features Will Ferrell and Simu Liu (from Shang-Chi), between others. The plot has a feminist bias, according to the American press, with Barbie discovering her inner strength as she leaves her fantasy world and starts living in the “real world”.

Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie on the set of Barbie (Photo: The Grosby Group)

