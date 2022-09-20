Barbie Star Teases the Unexpected Tone of Margot Robbie’s Movie » Movie News, Movie Reviews, Movie Trailers, TV News.

Sex Education’s Emma Mackey sets an unexpected tone for Margot Robbie’s Barbie movie, promising there will be no tears in this one.

Barbie star Emma Mackey sets an unexpected tone for the upcoming film. the long awaited Barbie film is directed by lady bird and little women‘s Greta Gerwig, who co-wrote the screenplay with her collaborator and frequent partner Noah Baumbach, who is an incredibly talented filmmaker in his own right. Baumbach’s most recent film was from 2019 Story of a wedding with this year white noise now on its heels, starring Gerwig in a lead role. After the release of this film, Barbie will be Gerwig and Baumbach’s next collaboration showcasing the duo’s immense talent.

Margot Robbie leads the Barbie cast as the titular Mattel doll alongside Ryan Gosling, who sports a six-pack like Ken. sex educationThe Mackey hit star joined the cast earlier this year in an undisclosed role and was the first to confirm the cast. Barbie movie includes several Barbies. That includes insecurefrom Issa Rae and TransparentHari Nef like other Barbies and Shang-Chifrom Simu Liu and Doctor who‘s Ncuti Gatwa like other Kens. They all star alongside Will Ferrell as the fictional CEO of Mattel. However, plot details for Barbie remain firmly secret.

During Mackey’s recent interview with full movie (through GamesRadar+) promoting their new movie Emilythe conversation naturally turns to Barbie and the actress can barely contain her excitement. Like Warner Bros. is handling the project with a good deal of secrecy, Mackey can’t reveal too much, though she teases the film’s unexpected tone and says many people will be surprised by it. Read her comments below:

It’s very unexpected in many ways. I think people are going to get an idea of ​​the movie, and I don’t think it’s going to be that. It will be a surprise. I’m really excited. And it’s a comedy, thank God. No crying in this movie! Let me tell you this. No crying! It was great to do pure comedy – an American comedy too. And I have to work with some heroes.

During the interview, Mackey also touched on all of the Robbie look-alike comparisons, which is apparently the reason she was cast. Barbie movie. By all accounts, this is a movie that aims to avoid any preconceived notions the audience might have about a Barbie movie. Plot details are yet to be revealed, it has only fueled speculation, and Mackey’s comments won’t do much to stop that speculation. Barbie it will be a comedy, that’s clear, but it looks like there could also be some extra elements at play. A satirical edge, perhaps. Don’t expect any hardcore drama though, as Mackey promises there’s no need for scarves.

Robbie was the first to say the Barbie movie would be unexpected and now, in a move befitting his doppelgänger, Mackey is following suit. Based on both comments, the Barbie The film’s aim is clearly to subvert expectations, and while Gerwig has yet to make any public comment on the film, it’s unclear what direction the Oscar-nominated director is taking. if BarbieThe viral photos from the set are an indication, the movie will definitely be a fun time when it releases in theaters next summer.

Source: Total Film (via GamesRadar+)