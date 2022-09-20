Blake Lively posts pregnant photos after getting angry with paparazzi: “11 guys waiting at my house”

Blake Lively took action after being annoyed by the presence of paparazzi in front of her house.

After the actress announced her fourth pregnancy, the result of her relationship with the actor Ryan Reynoldslast week, several photographers settled outside the couple’s residence to try to capture recent images of the artist.

With the intention of getting rid of the paparazzi, Blake Lively shared on her Instagram account some photos showing her big belly, with her husband and also with friends like Taylor Swift. In the caption, she opened up about the situation, saying:

Here are pictures of me pregnant in real life so the 11 guys waiting outside my house to see me will leave me alone. You scare me and my daughters. Thank you all for all the love and respect and for continuing to unfollow accounts and posts that share photos of children. You have all the power against them.

What a situation, huh? Check out the sequence of photos shared by the actress in the post below.

Blake Lively is pregnant with Ryan Reynolds for the fourth time

Blake’s sister, Robyn lively, who appears in one of the photos, also left a comment criticizing the attitude of the photographers. She said:

It makes me angry that you have to share such private photos to try to regain your privacy… I love you and I hope these idiots get away.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are already parents to three girls: James, 7; Inez, age 5, and Betty, age 2.

