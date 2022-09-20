Bolsonaro opens UN General Assembly: Brazil owes BRL 1.5 billion to the organization | World

President and candidate for re-election, Jair Bolsonaro (PL) will deliver the opening speech this Tuesday (20/09) at the General Assembly of the United Nations (UN) in New York. Brazil arrives at the event with a debt to the UN of US$ 306 million, equivalent to R$ 1.5 billion. The data were collected by the entity at the request of BBC News Brasil. The value does not include any debts between Brazil and other international organizations.

Under UN rules, if a country accumulates a debt equivalent to two years or more in relation to its regular contributions, it can lose the right to vote. Brazil has made some debt payments to avoid this scenario.

The loss of voting rights has never happened to Brazil since the organization was created in 1945. According to the UN press office, there is no indication of any change in Brazil’s voting rights at the moment.

When contacted, the Brazilian government presented different figures on the debt and said that it “has spared no efforts” to pay off Brazil’s debt with the UN, but stated that it depends on budgetary supplementation, which depends on the Executive and the Legislative, to remedy the debts. .

Under UN rules, every member state must pay contributions for the regular functioning of the entity. These values ​​are calculated based on criteria such as the size of each country’s gross domestic product (GDP).

Brazil is responsible for 2% of the entity’s regular budget. The United States is the country responsible for the highest percentage: 22%.

In addition to regular contributions, countries also need to contribute to UN peacekeeping missions. Since the creation of the UN, Brazil has been one of the most active countries in peace missions around the world. In 2004, for example, he led the United Nations Stabilization Mission in Haiti (MINUSTAH).

According to a survey carried out by the UN, of the US$ 306.7 million that Brazil owes to the entity, US$ 249 million are related to debts owed by Brazil to the organization’s peacekeeping missions accumulated in other years.

Another US$ 56.4 million is related to the amount that Brazil should pay as regular contributions to the UN budget.

The rest, around US$ 1 million, is related to Brazil’s debts with international courts such as those created to judge war crimes in the Balkans and on the African continent.

BBC News Brazil asked the UN for a complete list of debtor countries, but received no response. The entity only informed that of the 193 member countries, 125 had already paid off their regular contributions by September this year.

Also according to the UN, the debt amount already includes partial payments made by the Brazilian government between the months of May, June and July of this year.

Diplomats interviewed by BBC News Brasil in a reserved character say that these payments have been made for some years as a way to prevent Brazil from losing its right to vote at the UN General Assembly.

They compare these payments to revolving credit payments on a credit card in which only a percentage of the debt is paid to avoid default.

Sought after, both the Itamaraty and the Ministry of Economy presented different data on the value of the Brazilian debt with the UN.

The Itamaraty said, through its press office, that Brazil’s debt with the organization is US$ 296 million, about US$ 10 million less than the amount presented by the UN.

The ministry said that the transfers for the payment of debts are the responsibility of the Ministry of Economy.

When contacted, the Ministry of Economy presented an even lower figure: US$ 232.6 million.

Based on the data sent by the ministry, Brazil’s debt identified by the UN would be greater than that recorded in September 2021, which totaled US$ 255.8 million. The amount, however, would be lower than the debts recorded in previous years.

In 2020, Brazil’s debt, according to the ministry, was US$352.1 million. In 2019, it was $411.6 million. In 2018, the debt was $352.1 million.

Debt dates back to the Dilma period, experts point out

Experts interviewed by BBC News Brasil say that Brazil’s debts with the UN began to worsen during the second term of former President Dilma Rousseff (PT), but say that debt management is a reflection of the international policy commanded by President Bolsonaro.

“If we look at the data, we can see that, at the end of Dilma’s government, things ‘went off the rails’. There is a discontinuation in payments and this has been increasing”, said the professor of International Relations at the Federal University of Minas Gerais ( UFMG) Dawisson Belém Lopes.

For the doctor in International Relations and professor at the Higher School of War (ESG) of the Ministry of Defense Mariana Kalil, despite not being the first time that Brazil is in debt to the UN, the country’s current debt with the entity needs to take into account the political context of the country.

“The difference is the context. There is, without a doubt, the issue of the pandemic, which has impacted several countries financially, but there is also an ‘anti-globalist’ rhetoric from Brazil that, alongside the issue of delay in the financial contribution, puts the country’s commitment to the post-Second World War multilateral order in check”, said the professor.

“Anti-globalism” is an ideological current marked by questioning the multilateral order in which countries would act in a coordinated manner through bodies such as the UN itself. In Brazil, one of the main defenders of this ideology was the former Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Bolsonaro government, Ernesto Araújo.

According to the Transparency Portal, the government has set aside US$ 211 million for the payment of contributions to the UN. So far, only $33 million of that total had been spent.

In a note, the Ministry of Economy said that the cause of Brazil’s debt with the UN was the “insufficient budget allocation”.

Asked about the forecast for the settlement of the debt, the ministry said that there must be “supplementary provision to the LOA (Annual Budget Law) to settle the debts”.

The Itamaraty, in turn, attributed the debt to “fiscal restrictions” in the federal budget.

“Debts include amounts in various currencies, and their payment, like other budget actions, is subject to fiscal restrictions imposed on the federal budget, within the amounts provided for in the Annual Budget Law,” the ministry said in a note sent to the BBC. News Brazil.

Also according to the Itamaraty, the government has been trying to “equate” the debt with the UN.

“The Brazilian government has spared no efforts to resolve the debt situation with the United Nations, in line with the country’s historic commitment to the multilateral system and the UN Charter,” the agency said.

Bolsonaro is expected to make the first speech by heads of state of the general debate of the UN General Assembly this Tuesday morning (20/9). The speech is scheduled to begin at around 9 am. He is expected to return to Brazil in the late afternoon.