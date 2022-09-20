Botafogo will have two important absences in the duel with Goiás

O Botafogo won again at home after four games. The triumph over Coritiba, by the score of 2 to 0, left the team commanded by the Portuguese Luís Castro in a more comfortable situation in the Brasileirão classification. However, looking forward to the next duel, with the Goiáson the 28th, Alvinegro will not have two holders in the list of related players.

The first casualty was confirmed last week, when Kitty Fernández appeared on the list Guillermo Barros Schelotto for the friendly matches of the Paraguayan national team. The goalkeeper will be available Albirroja for friendlies against United Arab Emirates, on the 23rd (Friday)it’s the Morocco, on the 27th (Tuesday).

With this, the expectation in the alvinegra goal is due to the debut of Lucas perri, signed in the second transfer window. The former Náutico archer should receive his first opportunity with the Botafogo shirt against Goiás, at Serrinha.

Another absence from the team will be the midfielder Edward. The player received the third yellow card in the victory over Coritiba, in the 27th round, and will have to serve a suspension. Gabriel Pires should appear in the starting lineup alongside Lucas Fernandes.

Botafogo has 34 points in the Brazilian championship and occupies the 10th place in the table, having six points ahead of Avaí, the first team in the relegation zone, and five of América-MG, the last member of the G-8 – which should be confirmed as a classification group for the next Libertadores. due to the presence of the G-6 clubs in the finals of the season (Flamengo x Corinthians in the Copa do Brasil and Flamengo x Athletico-PR in the Libertadores).