Brad Pitt artist? Actor exhibits unpublished works at Finnish museum Rolling Stone

Created by Brad Pitt in recent years, the artworks will be on display until January next year. Check out pictures from the show

With years of experience and great successes under his belt, Brad Pitt He is one of the biggest names in cinema. The actor, however, recently debuted on the visual arts scene by exhibiting his unpublished works of art at the Sara Hilden Museumin Tampere, Finland.

Invited by British artist Thomas Houseago, Brad Pitt and the musician Nick Cave created their own works for the exhibition “We”. in total, basement presented 17 hand-molded, painted and enameled ceramic pieces by him in England between 2020 and 2022.

Brad Pitt, in turn, presented nine works at the exhibition — and the show should be on display at the museum until January 15 of next year. They are pieces of different sizes, shapes and materials, created by the actor in different periods, including isolation.

One of the works that drew the most attention in the exhibition is the sculpture “Aiming At You I Saw Me But It Was Too Late This Time“, created by pitt in 2020. Composed of a huge plasterboard, the piece represents eight figures in a firefight.

Brad Pitt also explored the technique of sculpture in other works that he presented at the show, such as a small house built with pieces of wood, a set of wooden candlesticks made during the pandemic, a bronze box the size of a coffin, with faces on high. -relief, and a silicone structure crossed by projectiles.

Present at the opening of the exhibition, the actor commented on his debut in the world of fine arts. “For me, it’s about self-reflection… [As peças] they were born out of the property I call the ‘radical inventory of the self’. [Criei cada uma] being brutally honest with myself and taking into account the ones I may have hurt and the times I’ve been wrong,” he said.

According to the website The Art Newspaper, Brad Pitt started sculpting shortly after her divorce with Angelina Joliein 2017. In this sense, it has already been reported by the The Sun that the actor has his own sculpting studio at his home in Los Angeles — where he has even sculpted alongside Leonardo DiCaprioduring the production of the feature Once Upon a Time in… Hollywood.

Check out some of the works on display below, including those created by Brad Pitt: