Brasil BioFuels opens renewable energy plant in Roraima

Brasil BioFuels has just opened a plant that generates renewable energy in São João da Baliza, in the State of Roraima. Production at the unit is made from biofuel and biomass.

In a statement issued on Monday, the 19th, the company informed that the investments in the project add up to almost R$ 170 million. The financing is supported by the Investment Fund in Agroindustrial Productive Chains, operated on the B3, the Brazilian Stock Exchange.

To generate renewable energy, Brasil BioFuels uses palm oil and the residues from the production of this biofuel. In addition, the company does the planting that generates the raw material.

Roraima is the only Brazilian state that is not yet connected to the National Interconnected System for the transmission and generation of energy. For this reason, Roraimenses received electricity from Venezuela until 2019.

With the end of the contract with the neighboring country, the supply started to be made through generation by fossil fuels, that is, with non-renewable sources.

Brasil BioFuels’ sustainable project

According to the company, the new hybrid plant will prevent the burning of around 43 million liters of fossil fuel per year in the Amazon region. “The replacement of fossil diesel will save the population and the environment from the emission of around 99 thousand tons of carbon annually in the atmosphere”, informs the company.

“With this new thermoelectric plant, we will have the complete cycle in our operation: we plant, harvest, crush the fruit, produce biofuels and generate electricity and, from now on, we will transform the resulting biomass into energy and dispose of it properly and productively. part of the waste from our operation”, explains Milton Steagall, president of Brasil BioFuels. “It is a completely sustainable model.”

The project is a milestone for the company, which was able to make the structure viable as it won an auction in 2019 to supply energy. The city houses the company’s headquarters.

“We started in São João da Baliza, in 2008, our project to produce biofuel from palm oil close to the large consumer market in the North. Now, we are happy to deliver a sustainable and innovative plant to generate energy for our neighbors”, celebrates Steagall. “We have been working in the sustainable development of the State for years, we know its potential, that’s why we made possible a project to generate energy that was renewable and independent, with the resources of the region itself.”