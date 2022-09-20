Brazil beats Germany in the last friendly before the World Cup | volleyball

Brazil ended the series of friendly matches with Germany with an eye on the Women’s Volleyball World Championship. In Berlin, coach José Roberto Guimarães won the five sets played in this Monday’s training game – partials of 25/22, 25/20, 25/19, 25/20 and 25/20. The pointer Gabi was the highest scorer of the match, with 22 hits.
The Brazilian team debuts in the World Cup on Saturday, at 15:30, in Brasília, against the Czech Republic. However, competition in the Netherlands and Poland starts on Friday. Sportv broadcasts the main World Cup matches live.
Gabi celebrates Brazil’s point volleyball league of nations — Photo: Disclosure/FIVB
Brazil opened with a victory by 3 sets to 2 the series of friendlies with Germany on Friday. On Saturday, the Brazilians managed to make it 2-0, but took a turn. This time, Zé Roberto’s team won all five sets that were planned for the friendly.
Women’s volleyball team poses after a friendly against Germany in Berlin — Photo: CBV
Countdown to World Cup
Brazil is going in search of its first title of the Women’s Volleyball World Championship. The team is in group D, alongside China, Japan, Argentina, Colombia and the Czech Republic, based in Arnhem, the Netherlands.