Brazilian is again the target of attacks on TV show

Journalist Juanfe Sanz, a member of the Spanish program “El Chiringuito”, described Vinicius Júnior, from Real Madrid, as a player lacking “emotional intelligence”.

When addressing the Brazilian’s performance in the derby against Atletico Madrid, the participant of the debate also said that the shirt 20 “doesn’t know how to digest the fame” – the TV attraction, by the way, was the scene of racist attacks against the striker last week. last.

“We are trying to justify everything. We are putting Vinicius and Rodrygo on the table. For me, there is an abysmal distance in terms of sporting maturity between one and the other. Purely that”, he began, praising the ex-Santos.

“For me, Rodrygo is more and more sportingly mature, and Vinicius is more and more sportingly immature. [Vinicius] is not facing the moment well in the face of these outbreaks. He is among the top three in the world right now, but he doesn’t know how to digest the fame and weight of being a star and having the responsibility of representing Real Madrid. I’m not justifying with this those who offended and those who criticize, I’m simply saying that he lacks emotional intelligence to avoid certain circumstances,” Juanfe continued during the program.

The Spaniard added that the striker’s alleged “immaturity” “is not Koke’s fault”. [capitão do Atlético de Madri] nor Chiringuito’s.” “This is simply Vinicius’ fault”, he concluded.

Shortly after, Josep Pedrerol, presenter of “El Chiringuito”, also spoke about the subject and took the opportunity to poke the Brazilian, stating that he danced, but did not shake the net in the duel in question.

“Vinicius can be better if he avoids losing focus. Let him dance, yes. But yesterday he wasn’t the one who danced, but the one who wanted to dance. He danced as Rodrygo and Valverde’s supporting player. He wanted to be the protagonist and owner of the party “, said.