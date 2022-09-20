Canceled, Golden Globes get another chance after racism scandal

After having its airing canceled and having to announce this year’s winners via Twitter, the Golden Globes will return to television in 2023. The HFPA (Hollywood Foreign Press Association) has struck a new deal with the NBC network for the broadcast of the party, scheduled for January 10th.

The cancellation of the 2022 Golden Globes came after a Los Angeles Times report revealed that the HFPA had not had any black members in the group for 20 years. At the time, she had 87 critics listed as voters. It also came to light that the members accepted expensive gifts and even trips from producers and platforms in exchange for votes for low-profile series and films.

Upon learning of the facts reported by the newspaper, Hollywood stars, white and black, took to social media to criticize the association. Personalities such as Ava DuVernay, Shonda Rhimes, Sterling K. Brown, Kerry Washington, Mark Ruffalo and Scarlett Johansson repudiated the situation. Tom Cruise even returned the three statuettes he had received in his career.

NBC jumped on the bandwagon and canceled the screening of the party, which was relegated to a mere announcement of the winners on social media at the Golden Globes. Players such as WarnerMedia, Netflix and Amazon also cut ties with the HPFA until there was a significant change in the representation of its members.

Change, apparently, has come. The HFPA introduced 103 new members to the group, including journalists living outside the United States. Now 62 different countries are represented. According to the Association, 52% of voters are women, and 51.5% are of other races and ethnicities (Latin, Asian, Black and Middle Eastern).

“We recognize the HFPA’s commitment to change and continue to change. And we look forward to welcoming the Golden Globes back to NBC for its 80th edition in January 2023,” said Frances Berwick, president of NBCUniversal, in a press release.

In Brazil, the Golden Globes are shown by TNT, which also did not broadcast this year’s ceremony. The pay channel has the rights to the biggest awards in the world, such as Oscars and Emmys.