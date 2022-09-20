Canva announces its new word processing tool

Everyone knows Canva. Yes, the most used graphic design platform in the world by amateurs and professionals alike. The company is working to unveil its new collaborative word processing tool at its inaugural event: Canva Create. To compose your Worksuite, Canva Docs is a serious competitor to the Google Docs text editor.

Read more: What does Google know about you?

About the Canva platform

Canva, launched ten years ago, came to popularize design software that is often expensive and complex. With more intuitive tools, the platform allows people with less technical knowledge to create documents such as invitations, social media posts, business cards and many others.

It currently has more than 87 million users each month, reaching a total of 10 million paying users. In addition to being the official editing software of large companies like Amazon, this huge access base leaves the company valued at US$ 40 billion.

Worksuite: The Canva Revolution

The entire workspace comes with apps like Canva Docs, Canva Website, Canva Whiteboard, and Data Visualization, but those aren’t the only new features on the platform. There will be some improvements to Canva itself, like a print service extension and a video background remover.

Purpose and resources

Like its competitors, Canva Docs will allow multiple users to collaborate on a document simultaneously. With that comes the idea of ​​optimizing the work so that you don’t have to do every part of the text and then draw it in the editing software.

With just one click on a tool asset, people can write content that has been inserted into videos, images, GIFs, illustrations and other visual elements. Canva Docs also has a spell check and supports languages ​​other than English, including languages ​​that use non-Latin characters.