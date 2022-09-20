Casares sleeps on point and sees another giant of Brazilian football enter the fight with Fluminense to remove Reinaldo from São Paulo

Although they beat Ceará 2-0 at Arena Castelão, there is nothing to celebrate in São Paulo at the moment. That’s because the team led by Rogério Ceni is 2 weeks away from playing the game of the season against Independiente Del Valle, from Ecuador. If the Ecuadorian team wins on October 2, in Córdoba, Tricolor Paulista will not only win the championship in the competition that hasn’t come for 10 years, but also the right to return to play in a Libertadores da América, which would give Soberano more investments to sign new players in 2023.

In other words, the future of São Paulo in 2023 will pass through Córdoba. In addition to possible arrivals, winning a title can make Rogério Ceni fulfill his contract that was recently extended until the end of 2023 and players who are at the end of their contract, end up renewing for a few more years with the São Paulo team, such as, for example, left-back Reinaldo.

The winger and his agents are in talks with Julio Casares for the extension of the bond. What you already know is that Reinaldo will receive if he renews with Tricolor a salary of 80% of what he already receives. According to Bolavip Brasil, there are 2 obstacles in the negotiations. The first is that the player wants to receive two years of contract while the board wants to propose only one. What has given everyone a headache is that the professional wants to receive the late salaries that the Club did not pay during the pandemic months where the former management postponed payment in 2020 to contain expenses and until now Casares, who took over the control of the institution has not yet paid off all the debt.

What is playing against Tricolor Paulista is that two Brazilian football teams are interested in the left-back. Fernando Diniz’s Fluminense, with whom the athlete has worked at Tricolor and now Grêmio, which has Renato Portaluppi as a coach and has also praised the athlete’s football, who, if hired, will replace Diogo Barbosa, who is down in the gaucho club.