Cell phones for up to BRL 1,500; see which one is best for you

Although the prices of the devices have increased, it is still possible to find a good cell phone option of up to R$ 1,500 that delivers screen quality, performance, all-day battery and cameras for clear photos.

Contrary to what many consumers think, the best smartphones in this price range already bring a good range of functions and are considerably powerful.

It is important to note that the cell phones available on the market with this value are between intermediaries and entry-level intermediaries.

tilt selected the devices that cost up to R$ 1,500.

Check out our list of the best phones in this price range. There are models with some configuration variations, but they offer quality for the main activities you perform with the device.

Smartphone Moto G52 (128 GB) – Motorola

Image: Disclosure

Price: BRL 1,379

The G52 is not 5G, but it does have Wi-Fi AC for 5GHz networks, Bluetooth 5.0, and NFC. It has a 6.6-inch screen with Full HD resolution and an OLED panel. The refresh rate is only 90 Hz, but better than many intermediate ones out there with a 60 Hz screen that limits fluidity when browsing and playing games.

Smartphone Redmi Note 11 (128 GB) – Xiaomi

Image: Disclosure

Price: BRL 1,265.22

The most basic version of the line is focused on cost-effectiveness and has some good features, such as a 5,000 mAh battery, 50 MP camera and good performance for the category. This Xiaomi has a 6.43-inch AMOLED screen, 90 Hz refresh rate and Full HD+ resolution.

Smartphone Galaxy A23 (128 GB) – Samsung

Image: Disclosure

Price: BRL 1,463.90

The Galaxy A23 is treated by Samsung as the “absurd camera” phone for photos in any environment. The RAM Plus feature, which uses a portion of the internal storage to upgrade the RAM, is 4 GB. This setting helps to make the device more agile.

Smartphone Moto G31 (128 GB) – Motorola

Image: Disclosure

Price: BRL 1,201

The device has good internal space, with 128 GB and 4 GB of RAM, enough for multitasking without difficulties. The performance is consistent with that of a mid-range device thanks to the Helio G85 processor, which if it is not as powerful as the chips of the 700 line, it also does not compromise.

Smartphone Poco M4 Pro (128 GB) – Xiaomi

Image: Disclosure

Price: BRL 1,499

Among the highlights are the 6.6-inch screen with Full HD+ resolution and the 5G-compatible processor. Also note the cameras. The main one (50 MP) has phase detection autofocus. The secondary (8 MP) has an ultra-wide sensor, for a larger frame than the conventional one.

