Change the same bad habit that Elon Musk decided to DELETE from life

Your day is sure to be full of habits, some of which are great and make your professional and personal career evolve. However, there are also bad habits that can harm your development in many ways. The tycoon Elon Musk revealed one of his quirks that he’s been trying to quickly cut out of life.

See too: He does that! Discover 10 Strange Habits of King Charles III

What is Elon Musk’s habit that needs to be cut right now?

In the same way that there are people who manage to build a positive routine and achieve long-term goals, there are people who live having to control their own impulses. We all have quirks and habits that can be cut, resignified or even completely changed.

Proof of this is knowing that the human who has already been elected the richest on planet Earth also has characteristics that he wants to change in his personality. In fact, it is common for great entrepreneurs and businessmen around the world to report how important it is to change habits to achieve professional success.

According to Elon Musk, one of their bad habits is to waste a lot of time on things that are not useful. He admitted that he spent nearly half an hour checking email and making updates before getting up.

Stop wasting time right now

According to the newspaper La Information, Elon Musk said he needs to start exercising. “I need to exercise to get in better shape,” he said. “So I’ll stop looking at my phone when I wake up for 20 minutes of exercise – I’ll look at my phone later.”

It is worth noting that Musk is not the only person with this habit, as can be seen in the data of a report by the International Data Corporation (IDC), sponsored by the Facebook and published in 2019.

The document states that up to 80% of respondents checked their phone within the first 15 minutes after waking up. And several experts agree with Musk: It’s best to postpone this action until after you get up and do some other activity.