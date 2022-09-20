Check out the changes on iPhones that adhere to the new iOS 16 update

Last week, the apple made available to its users the new version iOS 16. The system is available for iPhones from model 8, in addition to the compatible iPhone SE. To access and download the new version, the user must go to “Settings”, click on “General” and then on “Software Update”.

Read more: iPhone designed for those who want total privacy costs 5 times more

See what changes on devices after the update

Lockscreen

The update will make filters available for users to customize their lock screens. It will also be possible to reduce the size of the clock, for example, and with that insert widgets. It will also be possible to change the font and its colors.

Messages

iMessage will bring features where the user can edit a message already sent up to 15 minutes after sending it. Whoever receives the message, even after it has been read, will receive a notice that it has been edited. It will also be possible to cancel messages sent within 2 minutes.

Notifications

Received notifications will be at the bottom of the screen.

focus mode

In focus mode it will be possible, in addition to blocking notifications, to create a personal profile and a work profile with a home screen for each of them.

voice typing

An improvement to the feature that already exists in Apple’s operating system has been announced. In it, a system was installed that will automatically use periods, commas and full stop.

security check

The user will be able to control their data when used by third parties, from the application password management.

parental control

For users who are parents or guardians of minors and who control family accounts on Apple devices, it will be possible to control iMessage screen access, in addition to photos in iCloud and other access. Also, user will be able to share photos directly from camera app to family shared albums.

digital wallet

With iOS 16, it will be possible to share electronic keys through iMessage. You may also be able to log in to some applications with encryption.

Learn more about iOS 16

The new update is available from the 12th of September for some iPhone models.

The biggest change is in the lock screen as users can now customize it to their liking. It will be possible to change the font, color, clock and insert widgets. Not to mention that it will be possible to create new screens, each one with a different style, and switch between them easily.

iOS 16 still allows the user to add waypoints on the map, has an exclusive fitness app for Apple Watch users, a new tool to check when information leaves iCloud logged in on other devices, and limits messages to only devices that you use. .

Remembering that this update will only be available on devices from iPhone 8 onwards. See the list of compatible devices: