Check out the highlights of the week in the Megapix Session

the action movie predator instinct is the debut of the week in Megapix session, Friday (23), at 21 pm. Starring one of the most versatile actors in cinema, Nicolas Cage, the star plays an animal smuggler who will face a jaguar and a dangerous prisoner, at the same time, in the fight for survival. Cage fans can’t miss this feature!

The highlight of Saturday (24) at Megapix is ​​a program, without breaks, with one of the most passionate franchises of all time, starting at 11:20 am. THE The Twilight Saga Marathon shows the five films in sequence, starting with the beginning of this love in Twilight up until The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2which brings the union between wolves and vampires to defend the fruit of this relationship.

The attraction on Sunday (25) is four titles with a lot of adrenaline and pursuit of people or animals, starting at 12:55 pm. Out of Reach (2014) with star Michael Douglas; Hugh Jackman in Van Helsing – The Monster Hunter; Scott Adkins in the target 2; and predator instinctstarring Nicolas Cage, can be seen in Megapix Hunters.

On Tuesday, September 27, World Tourism Day is celebrated. To celebrate the date without leaving home, Megapix has prepared a program with films that take place in different parts of the world, starting at 3:25 pm. A nature reserve in Africa in madagascar 2; a tour of Europe in My Ex Is A Spy; Rio de Janeiro and Thailand in Fixed Price Killer 2: The Resurrection; Egypt in The Mummy (2017); and England and Mexico in 007 Against Specter they are in Special Departed Travel.

On Wednesday (28), there will be a lot of action and adrenaline with a double dose of star Michael Jai White, at the Double Program, from 9 pm. The actor, a martial arts professional, plays a boxer in The Fighter (2006) and a former marine in Street Fighter. Fight fans can’t miss it!

FRIDAY (23)

Megapix session

predator instinct

On Friday, the 23rd, at 21:00

Walsh is an animal hunter who boards a cargo ship with Loffler, a murderer who is being extradited. At one point, the two clash, starting a wild game of cat and mouse.

Direction: Nick Powell

Cast: Nicolas Cage, Famke Janssen, Kevin Durand, Jeremy Nazario

USA. 2019. Thriller. 94 min.

SATURDAY (24)

The Twilight Saga Marathon/Great Movies Session

Twilight

On Saturday the 24th at 11:20 am

With her mother remarried, Bella restarts her life with her father in another city. At the new school, she is impressed by the charming and mysterious Edward Cullen. The two get involved intensely and, even after discovering that the boy is a vampire, Bella decides to fight for the two to remain together.

Direction: Catherine Hardwicke

Cast: Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson, Taylor Lautner

USA. 2008. Romance. 122 min.

The Twilight Saga: New Moon

On Saturday the 24th at 1:20 pm

After an incident during Bella’s birthday party at the Cullen house, Edward decides to leave Forks. Initially heartbroken, Bella soon finds comfort in her friend Jacob Black. The girl just doesn’t imagine the danger that lies ahead.

Direction: Chris Weitz

Cast: Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson, Taylor Lautner

USA. 2009. Romance. 123 min.

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse

On Saturday the 24th at 3:25 pm

Edward and Bella’s relationship remains threatened. In addition to arguments over Bella’s transformation into a vampire, opposition from Charlie and clashes with Jacob and other werewolves, the couple must resist the persecutions of vampire Riley and his group.

Direction: David Slade

Cast: Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson, Taylor Lautner

USA. 2010. Romance. 120 min.

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 1

On Saturday the 24th at 5:20 pm

In the fourth film of the Twilight saga, Bella and Edward finally get married. Their happiness seems to have no limits. Bella discovers she is pregnant, but the child they are expecting raises great fears and puts them in a deadly dispute, involving the different clans of vampires and werewolves.

Direction: Bill Condon

Cast: Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson, Taylor Lautner

USA. 2011. Romance. 111 min.

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2

On Saturday the 24th at 7:10 pm

Last film in the exciting saga of love and adventure that conquered the world. After their wedding and the delivery of their baby, Bella and Edward join Jacob and other vampire clans to protect their daughter, Renesmee. The Volturi feel threatened by the girl’s powers and plan to stop her as soon as possible.

Direction: Bill Condon

Cast: Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson, Taylor Lautner

USA. 2012. Romance. 108 min.

SUNDAY (25)

Megapix Hunters

Out of Reach (2014)

On Sunday the 25th at 12:55 pm

A wealthy hunter hires Ben to guide him on a hunting trip in the California desert. Ben, meanwhile, is a young man who dreams of leaving a small town. Gradually, this hunting trip becomes a cruel fight for survival.

Direction: Jean-Baptiste Leonetti

Cast: Michael Douglas, Jeremy Irvine, Hannah Mangan-Lawrence

USA. 2014. Action. 91 min.

Van Helsing – The Monster Hunter

On Sunday the 25th at 2:45 pm

In the 19th century, a monster expert, Dr. Van Helsing, is hired by the Catholic Church to eliminate Count Dracula, the most feared of all vampires. For this, he goes to Eastern Europe and, during his journey, with the help of Anna Valerious, he faces other monsters, such as the werewolf and Frankenstein.

Direction: Stephen Sommers

Cast: Hugh Jackman, Kate Beckinsale, Richard Roxburgh

USA. Czech republic. Romania. 2004. Action. 127 min.

the target 2

On Sunday, the 25th, at 17:10

Wes is a retired martial artist who receives a multimillion-dollar offer for a special tournament in Myanmar. Upon arriving, he discovers that he has been the victim of a trap, as he is now the target of rich people in a sadistic manhunt, in which he only carries a bottle of water and a belt of rubies.

Direction: Roel Reine

Cast: Scott Adkins, Robert Knepper, Rhona Mitra, Ann Truong

USA. 2016. Action. 104 min.

TUESDAY (27)

Special Departed Travel

madagascar 2

On Tuesday, the 27th, at 15:25

The wildest animals in the zoo set off on a new adventure. Stranded on the island of Madagascar, Marty and the gang try to return home, but the plane crashes in the middle of the African jungle. From there, many confusions and discoveries happen in this wild life, including the meeting of Alex and his family.

Direction: Eric Darnell, Tom McGrath

Cast: Ben Stiller, Chris Rock, David Schwimmer

USA. Animation. 2008. 85 min.

My Ex Is A Spy

On Tuesday, the 27th, at 17:05

Audrey and a friend are surprised by criminals who start a pursuit of the duo. Soon, she discovers that the events are linked to her ex-boyfriend Drew, who has omitted to be a government spy.

Direction: Susanna Fogel

Cast: Mila Kunis, Kate McKinnon, Justin Theroux, Sam Heughan, Lolly Adefope

Canada. USA. Hungary. 2018. Comedy. 112 min.

Fixed Price Killer 2: The Resurrection

On Tuesday, the 27th, at 7:15 pm

Arthur Bishop goes to live in Rio de Janeiro after leaving his days as a matador in the past. But when an enemy kidnaps the love of his life, he has to make his specialty and commit three murders, always posing as accidental, among them killing drug lord Max Adams.

Direction: Dennis Gansel

Cast: Jason Statham, Jessica Alba, Tommy Lee Jones, Michelle Yeoh

USA. France. 2016. Action. 95 min.

The Mummy (2017)

On Tuesday, the 27th, at 21:00

Though safely buried in a crypt deep in the desert, an ancient queen, whose fate was unfairly interrupted, awakens in the present day, bringing the evil that has grown with her over the millennia.

Direction: Alex Kurtzman

Cast: Tom CruiseRussell CroweAnnabelle WallisSofia Boutella

USA. 2017. Action. 111 min.

007 Against Specter

On Tuesday, the 27th, at 11:20 pm

After fulfilling a mission on his own in Mexico, James Bond is suspended and starts to be monitored by M. With the help of Q, the agent goes after clues that lead him to discover the secret organization Spectre. Now, he must escape these criminals and stop them from completing their plans.

Direction: Sam Mendes

Cast: Daniel Craig, Christoph Waltz, Léa Seydoux

USA. UK. 2015. Action. 144 min.

WEDNESDAY (28)

Powerpix/ Michael Jai White Double Program

The Fighter (2006)

On Wednesday, the 22nd, at 21:00

Boxer George ‘Iceman’ Chambers is trapped and arrested for drug trafficking. Known for the blows he gives inside the ring, he’ll have to deliver them inside the prison as well to get out alive.

Direction: Isaac Florentine

Cast: Michael Jai White, Scott Adkins, Ben Cross, Eli Danker, Ken Lerner

USA. 2006. Action. 95 min.

Street Fighter

On Wednesday, the 22nd, at 10:55 pm

Isaiah Bone is a martial arts-experienced ex-con. To keep a promise, he will face off against big names in organized crime.

Direction: ben ramsey

Cast: Michael Jai White, Eamann Walker, Julian Sands

USA. 2009. Action. 92 min.