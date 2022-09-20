Check out the trailer for the series with Chloë Moretz from the creators of Westworld

O Amazon Prime Video released the first trailer of its new series entitled, Peripherals, or as its original name says, The Peripheral. The production starring the actress Chloe Grace Moretz (Kick-Ass) is a science fiction created by Scott B. Smith (Siberia), with the production of Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joyboth creators of Westworld gives HBO. That, based on the novel best seller from the writer William Gibson.

In turn, the plot focuses on the character flynnelived by Moretz, a young woman who works at a 3D printing shop on the outskirts of her city. Meanwhile your brother Burton he also doesn’t have a very good job, with both living in a common reality. Despite being an intelligent and ambitious person, flynne he sees no future in his simple life.

However, her life changes completely when she tries on a VR helmet, which takes her into an interactive game. However, what seems to be just a joke ends up showing that, in fact, that is a future, but precisely 70 years from now. Thus, reality must change as the series goes on, but flynne becomes involved in a mysterious crime case in his future. Check out the trailer in full below:

In addition to Chloe Grace Moretz the cast has Gary Carr (The Deuce), Eli Goree (One Night in Miami), Louis Herthum (Westworld), Charlotte Riley (Peaky Blinders), Alexandra Billings (Transparent), Chris Coy (The Deuce) and Julian Moore-Cook (Peaky Blinders).

But it is worth remembering that peripherals is a production of Prime Video since 2019, but only in 2019 the executive producers Lisa Joy and Jonathan Nolan signed in partnership with the service. So, after four years later the production will finally air.

Official Synopsis: “The Peripheral centers on Flynne Fisher, a woman trying to pick up the pieces of her broken family in a forgotten corner of America. Flynne is smart, ambitious and doomed. She has no future. Until the future comes calling for her. The Peripheral is master storyteller William Gibson’s dazzling, hallucinatory glimpse into the fate of humanity – and what lies beyond. Flynne Fisher lives in rural South America, working at the local 3D print shop, while earning the extra cash she needs by playing VR games for rich people.”

peripherals is a production of Amazon Studios and Warner Bros. Televisionin association with the Kilter Films. Thus, the series arrives in the catalog of streaming from day October 21, 2022airing every Friday until December 9th with its latest episode.