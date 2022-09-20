Check TV Globo’s movie schedule from September 10 to 16, 2022

FILM SCHEDULE FROM SEPTEMBER 10 TO 16, 2022
Saturday, 09/10/2022
Saturday Session
My best friend’s wedding
Original Title: My Best Friend’s Wedding
Country of Origin: American
Year of Production: 1997
Director: PJ Hogan
Cast: Julia Roberts, Dermot Mulroney, Cameron Diaz, Rupert Everett, Philip Bosco
Class: Comedy, Romance
Julianne discovers that she is in love with Michael, her best friend, on the eve of his wedding. With ulterior motives, she accepts to be the couple’s godmother.
owl I
Ultraviolet
Original Title: Ultraviolet
Country of Origin: American
Year of Production: 2006
Director: Kurt Wimmer
Cast: Milla Jovovich, Cameron Bright, Nick Chinlund, William Fichtner,
Sebastien Andrieu, Ida Martin.
Class: Science Fiction
At the end of the 21st century, government pursues humans with genetic mutations. Violet, a martial arts expert who hides like a chameleon, begins a resistance.
Sunday, 09/11/2022
owl II
Life by a Thread
Original Title: Life On The Line
Country of Origin: American
Year of Production: 2015
Director: David Hackl
Cast: John Travolta, Kate Bosworth, Devon Sawa, Julie Benz, Sharon Stone, Jil Bellows
Class: Action/Drama
Beau’s brother died and now he dedicates his life to his niece. But he will have to face a terrible storm that is brewing.
Maximum temperature
Earthquake: The San Andreas Fault
Original Title: San Andreas
Country of Origin: American
Year of Production: 2015
Director: Brad Peyton
Cast: Alexandra Daddario; Paul Giamatti; Ioan Gruffudd; Carla Gugino; Dwayne Johnson; Art Parkinson;
Class: Action
A strong earthquake hits California and firefighter Ray must travel the state with his ex-wife to rescue their daughter Blake.
movie theater
God’s city
Original Title: City of God
Country of Origin: Brazilian
Year of Production: 2002
Director: Fernando Meirelles
Cast: Matheus Nachtergaele, Seu Jorge, Alexandre Rodrigues, Phellipe Haagensen, Jonathan Haagensen, Douglas Silva
Class: Drama
Buscapé is a very sensitive young man who grew up in Cidade de Deus, one of the most violent places in Rio, and who managed to escape crime by becoming a photographer.
Monday, 09/12/2022
Afternoon session
Big people
Original Title: Grown Ups
Country of Origin: American
Year of Production: 2010
Director: Dennis Dugan
Cast: Adam Sandler, Kevin James, Chris Rock, David Spade, Rob Schneider, Salma Hayek
Class: Comedy
After 30 years, five friends are reunited to enjoy a weekend with their families. But the holiday promises much more than just good times.
Hot screen
the show king
Original Title: The Greatest Showman
Country of Origin: American
Year of Production: 2017
Director: Michael Gracey
Cast: Michelle Williams, Hugh Jackman, Zac Efron, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson
Class: Musical
Barnum doesn’t accept the life he leads and wants to offer the best for his family. It brings together people who deviate from the norm of the time in a musical show.
Tuesday, 09/13/2022
Afternoon session
Madagascar 3: Most Wanted
Original Title: Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted
Country of Origin: American
Year of Production: 2012
Director: Eric Darnell / Tom McGrath / Conrad Vernon
Cast:
Class: Children’s Adventure
Alex, Marty, Melman, Gloria and the others leave Africa for Europe. There they are persecuted by animal control and end up entering a circus to return home.
Wednesday, 09/14/2022
Afternoon session
What to Expect When You’re Expecting
Original Title: What To Expect When You’re Expecting
Country of Origin: American
Year of Production: 2012
Director: Kirk Jones
Cast: Anna Kendrick; Cameron Diaz; Chris Rock; Dennis Quaid; Elizabeth Banks; Jennifer Lopez;Matthew Morrison;Rodrigo Santoro
Class: Comedy
The challenges of impending parenthood have turned the lives of five couples upside down.
Thursday, 09/15/2022
Afternoon session
all i want
Original Title: Please Stand By
Country of Origin: American
Year of Production: 2017
Director: Ben Lewin
Cast: Dakota Fanning, Alice Eve, Toni Collette, Michael Stahl-David
Class: Drama
Wendy, a young girl with autism, escapes from her caregiver to deliver her manuscript to compete in a Star Trek writing competition.
Friday, 09/16/2022
Afternoon session
Get Out: The Movie
Original Title: Sai From Below: The Movie
Country of Origin: Brazilian
Year of Production: 2018
Director: Cris D’amato;
Cast: Aracy Balabanian; Tom Cavalcante; Miguel Falabella; Marisa Orth;
Class: Comedy
After Caco Antibes gets out of jail, he starts getting involved with transporting gems and could end up in jail again.
Heads up
The grid below is related to the programming practiced in Brasília time zone. Broadcasters with different time zones will have an exhibition grid adjusted to their local needs.
04:35 Comedy Na Madruga I
05:15 Comedy Na Madruga II
06:00 Globo Reporter
06:50 It’s from home
11:45 Praça TV – 1st Edition
12:40 Globo Esporte
13:00 Political Time 2022
13:25 Newspaper Today
14:10 Saturday Session – My Best Friend’s Wedding
15:50 Cauldron With Mion
18:30 Sea of the Sertao
19:20 Praça TV – 2nd Edition
19:40 Face and Courage
20:30 Political Time 2022
20:55 National Journal
21:50 Pantanal
23:00 High Hours
00:50 Rock In Rio 2022
02:40 Replay Novel II – Face and Courage
03:20 Owl I – Ultraviolet
04:35 Owl II – Life by a Thread
06:00 Holy Mass
06:50 Globo Comunidade
07:20 Small Businesses & Big Businesses
08:05 Globe Rural
09:25 Auto Sport
10:00 am Spectacular Sport
12:30 Maximum Temperature – Earthquake: The San Andreas Fault
14:15 Popcorn Da Ivete
15:50 Football
18:00 Sunday With Huck
20:30 fantastic
23:25 Go Que Glue
00:15 Rock In Rio 2022
02:05 Cinemaço – City of God
04:00 Hour One
06:00 Good Morning Square
08:30 Good morning Brazil
09:30 Meeting with Patricia Poeta
10:40 More You
11:45 Praça TV – 1st Edition
12:40 Globo Esporte
13:00 Political Time 2022
13:25 Newspaper Today
14:45 The Carnation And The Rose
15:30 Afternoon Session – Big People
17:00 Worth Watching Again – The Favorite
18:20 Sea of the Sertao
19:10 Praça TV – 2nd Edition
19:35 Face and Courage
20:30 Political Time 2022
20:55 National Journal
21:55 Pantanal
23:05 Hot Screen – The Greatest Showman
00:50 Jornal da Globo
01:40 Conversation with Bial
02:20 Replay Novel II – Face and Courage
03:05 Comedy Na Madruga I
04:00 Hour One
06:00 Good Morning Square
08:30 Good morning Brazil
09:30 Meeting with Patricia Poeta
10:40 More You
11:45 Praça TV – 1st Edition
12:40 Globo Esporte
13:00 Political Time 2022
13:25 Newspaper Today
14:45 The Carnation And The Rose
15:30 Afternoon Session – Madagascar 3: Most Wanted
17:00 Worth Watching Again – The Favorite
18:20 Sea of the Sertao
19:10 Praça TV – 2nd Edition
19:35 Face and Courage
20:30 Political Time 2022
20:55 National Journal
21:55 Pantanal
23:05 Cine Holliúdy
23:40 Reporter Profession
00:20 Jornal da Globo
01:10 Conversation with Bial
01:50 Replay Novel II – Face and Courage
02:35 Comedy Na Madruga I
03:15 Comedy Na Madruga II
04:00 Hour One
06:00 Good Morning Square
08:30 Good morning Brazil
09:30 Meeting with Patricia Poeta
10:40 More You
11:45 Praça TV – 1st Edition
12:40 Globo Esporte
13:00 Political Time 2022
13:25 Newspaper Today
14:45 The Carnation And The Rose
15:30 Afternoon Session – What to Expect When You’re Expecting
17:00 Worth Watching Again – The Favorite
18:00 Sea of the Sertao
18:45 Praça TV – 2nd Edition
19:10 Face and Courage
20:00 National Newspaper
20:30 Political Time 2022
20:55 Pantanal
21:35 Football
23:45 Follow the Game
00:00 What Story Is This Porchat?
00:45 Jornal da Globo
01:35 Conversation with Bial
02:15 Replay Novel II – Face and Courage
03:00 Comedy Na Madruga I
04:00 Hour One
06:00 Good Morning Square
08:30 Good morning Brazil
09:30 Meeting with Patricia Poeta
10:40 More You
11:45 Praça TV – 1st Edition
12:40 Globo Esporte
13:00 Political Time 2022
13:25 Newspaper Today
14:45 The Carnation And The Rose
15:30 Afternoon Session – All I Want
17:00 Worth Watching Again – The Favorite
18:20 Sea of the Sertao
19:10 Praça TV – 2nd Edition
19:35 Face and Courage
20:30 Political Time 2022
20:55 National Journal
21:55 Pantanal
23:05 Iron Island
23:55 The Good Doctor: The Good Doctor
01:05 Jornal da Globo
01:55 Conversation with Bial
02:35 Replay Novel II – Face and Courage
03:20 Comedy Na Madruga I
04:00 Hour One
06:00 Good Morning Square
08:30 Good morning Brazil
09:30 Meeting with Patricia Poeta
10:40 More You
11:45 Praça TV – 1st Edition
12:40 Globo Esporte
13:00 Political Time 2022
13:25 Newspaper Today
14:45 The Carnation And The Rose
15:30 Afternoon Session – Sai De Baixo: The Movie
17:00 Worth Watching Again – The Favorite
18:20 Sea of the Sertao
19:10 Praça TV – 2nd Edition
19:35 Face and Courage
20:30 Political Time 2022
20:55 National Journal
21:55 Pantanal
23:05 Globo Reporter
23:55 Globoplay Session – La Brea: The Lost Land
00:40 Jornal da Globo
01:30 Conversation with Bial
02:10 Re-presentation Novel II – Face and Courage
02:55 Comedy Na Madruga I