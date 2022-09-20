Check TV Globo’s movie schedule from September 10 to 16, 2022

FILM SCHEDULE FROM SEPTEMBER 10 TO 16, 2022

Saturday, 09/10/2022

Saturday Session

My best friend’s wedding

Original Title: My Best Friend’s Wedding

Country of Origin: American

Year of Production: 1997

Director: PJ Hogan

Cast: Julia Roberts, Dermot Mulroney, Cameron Diaz, Rupert Everett, Philip Bosco

Class: Comedy, Romance

Julianne discovers that she is in love with Michael, her best friend, on the eve of his wedding. With ulterior motives, she accepts to be the couple’s godmother.

owl I

Ultraviolet

Original Title: Ultraviolet

Country of Origin: American

Year of Production: 2006

Director: Kurt Wimmer

Cast: Milla Jovovich, Cameron Bright, Nick Chinlund, William Fichtner,

Sebastien Andrieu, Ida Martin.

Class: Science Fiction

At the end of the 21st century, government pursues humans with genetic mutations. Violet, a martial arts expert who hides like a chameleon, begins a resistance.

Sunday, 09/11/2022

owl II

Life by a Thread

Original Title: Life On The Line

Country of Origin: American

Year of Production: 2015

Director: David Hackl

Cast: John Travolta, Kate Bosworth, Devon Sawa, Julie Benz, Sharon Stone, Jil Bellows

Class: Action/Drama

Beau’s brother died and now he dedicates his life to his niece. But he will have to face a terrible storm that is brewing.

Maximum temperature

Earthquake: The San Andreas Fault

Original Title: San Andreas

Country of Origin: American

Year of Production: 2015

Director: Brad Peyton

Cast: Alexandra Daddario; Paul Giamatti; Ioan Gruffudd; Carla Gugino; Dwayne Johnson; Art Parkinson;

Class: Action

A strong earthquake hits California and firefighter Ray must travel the state with his ex-wife to rescue their daughter Blake.

movie theater

God’s city

Original Title: City of God

Country of Origin: Brazilian

Year of Production: 2002

Director: Fernando Meirelles

Cast: Matheus Nachtergaele, Seu Jorge, Alexandre Rodrigues, Phellipe Haagensen, Jonathan Haagensen, Douglas Silva

Class: Drama

Buscapé is a very sensitive young man who grew up in Cidade de Deus, one of the most violent places in Rio, and who managed to escape crime by becoming a photographer.

Monday, 09/12/2022

Afternoon session

Big people

Original Title: Grown Ups

Country of Origin: American

Year of Production: 2010

Director: Dennis Dugan

Cast: Adam Sandler, Kevin James, Chris Rock, David Spade, Rob Schneider, Salma Hayek

Class: Comedy

After 30 years, five friends are reunited to enjoy a weekend with their families. But the holiday promises much more than just good times.

Hot screen

the show king

Original Title: The Greatest Showman

Country of Origin: American

Year of Production: 2017

Director: Michael Gracey

Cast: Michelle Williams, Hugh Jackman, Zac Efron, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson

Class: Musical

Barnum doesn’t accept the life he leads and wants to offer the best for his family. It brings together people who deviate from the norm of the time in a musical show.

Tuesday, 09/13/2022

Afternoon session

Madagascar 3: Most Wanted

Original Title: Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted

Country of Origin: American

Year of Production: 2012

Director: Eric Darnell / Tom McGrath / Conrad Vernon

Cast:

Class: Children’s Adventure

Alex, Marty, Melman, Gloria and the others leave Africa for Europe. There they are persecuted by animal control and end up entering a circus to return home.

Wednesday, 09/14/2022

Afternoon session

What to Expect When You’re Expecting

Original Title: What To Expect When You’re Expecting

Country of Origin: American

Year of Production: 2012

Director: Kirk Jones

Cast: Anna Kendrick; Cameron Diaz; Chris Rock; Dennis Quaid; Elizabeth Banks; Jennifer Lopez;Matthew Morrison;Rodrigo Santoro

Class: Comedy

The challenges of impending parenthood have turned the lives of five couples upside down.

Thursday, 09/15/2022

Afternoon session

all i want

Original Title: Please Stand By

Country of Origin: American

Year of Production: 2017

Director: Ben Lewin

Cast: Dakota Fanning, Alice Eve, Toni Collette, Michael Stahl-David

Class: Drama

Wendy, a young girl with autism, escapes from her caregiver to deliver her manuscript to compete in a Star Trek writing competition.

Friday, 09/16/2022

Afternoon session

Get Out: The Movie

Original Title: Sai From Below: The Movie

Country of Origin: Brazilian

Year of Production: 2018

Director: Cris D’amato;

Cast: Aracy Balabanian; Tom Cavalcante; Miguel Falabella; Marisa Orth;

Class: Comedy

After Caco Antibes gets out of jail, he starts getting involved with transporting gems and could end up in jail again.

Heads up

The grid below is related to the programming practiced in Brasília time zone. Broadcasters with different time zones will have an exhibition grid adjusted to their local needs.

04:35 Comedy Na Madruga I

05:15 Comedy Na Madruga II

06:00 Globo Reporter

06:50 It’s from home

11:45 Praça TV – 1st Edition

12:40 Globo Esporte

13:00 Political Time 2022

13:25 Newspaper Today

14:10 Saturday Session – My Best Friend’s Wedding

15:50 Cauldron With Mion

18:30 Sea of ​​the Sertao

19:20 Praça TV – 2nd Edition

19:40 Face and Courage

20:30 Political Time 2022

20:55 National Journal

21:50 Pantanal

23:00 High Hours

00:50 Rock In Rio 2022

02:40 Replay Novel II – Face and Courage

03:20 Owl I – Ultraviolet

04:35 Owl II – Life by a Thread

06:00 Holy Mass

06:50 Globo Comunidade

07:20 Small Businesses & Big Businesses

08:05 Globe Rural

09:25 Auto Sport

10:00 am Spectacular Sport

12:30 Maximum Temperature – Earthquake: The San Andreas Fault

14:15 Popcorn Da Ivete

15:50 Football

18:00 Sunday With Huck

20:30 fantastic

23:25 Go Que Glue

00:15 Rock In Rio 2022

02:05 Cinemaço – City of God

04:00 Hour One

06:00 Good Morning Square

08:30 Good morning Brazil

09:30 Meeting with Patricia Poeta

10:40 More You

11:45 Praça TV – 1st Edition

12:40 Globo Esporte

13:00 Political Time 2022

13:25 Newspaper Today

14:45 The Carnation And The Rose

15:30 Afternoon Session – Big People

17:00 Worth Watching Again – The Favorite

18:20 Sea of ​​the Sertao

19:10 Praça TV – 2nd Edition

19:35 Face and Courage

20:30 Political Time 2022

20:55 National Journal

21:55 Pantanal

23:05 Hot Screen – The Greatest Showman

00:50 Jornal da Globo

01:40 Conversation with Bial

02:20 Replay Novel II – Face and Courage

03:05 Comedy Na Madruga I

04:00 Hour One

06:00 Good Morning Square

08:30 Good morning Brazil

09:30 Meeting with Patricia Poeta

10:40 More You

11:45 Praça TV – 1st Edition

12:40 Globo Esporte

13:00 Political Time 2022

13:25 Newspaper Today

14:45 The Carnation And The Rose

15:30 Afternoon Session – Madagascar 3: Most Wanted

17:00 Worth Watching Again – The Favorite

18:20 Sea of ​​the Sertao

19:10 Praça TV – 2nd Edition

19:35 Face and Courage

20:30 Political Time 2022

20:55 National Journal

21:55 Pantanal

23:05 Cine Holliúdy

23:40 Reporter Profession

00:20 Jornal da Globo

01:10 Conversation with Bial

01:50 Replay Novel II – Face and Courage

02:35 Comedy Na Madruga I

03:15 Comedy Na Madruga II

04:00 Hour One

06:00 Good Morning Square

08:30 Good morning Brazil

09:30 Meeting with Patricia Poeta

10:40 More You

11:45 Praça TV – 1st Edition

12:40 Globo Esporte

13:00 Political Time 2022

13:25 Newspaper Today

14:45 The Carnation And The Rose

15:30 Afternoon Session – What to Expect When You’re Expecting

17:00 Worth Watching Again – The Favorite

18:00 Sea of ​​the Sertao

18:45 Praça TV – 2nd Edition

19:10 Face and Courage

20:00 National Newspaper

20:30 Political Time 2022

20:55 Pantanal

21:35 Football

23:45 Follow the Game

00:00 What Story Is This Porchat?

00:45 Jornal da Globo

01:35 Conversation with Bial

02:15 Replay Novel II – Face and Courage

03:00 Comedy Na Madruga I

04:00 Hour One

06:00 Good Morning Square

08:30 Good morning Brazil

09:30 Meeting with Patricia Poeta

10:40 More You

11:45 Praça TV – 1st Edition

12:40 Globo Esporte

13:00 Political Time 2022

13:25 Newspaper Today

14:45 The Carnation And The Rose

15:30 Afternoon Session – All I Want

17:00 Worth Watching Again – The Favorite

18:20 Sea of ​​the Sertao

19:10 Praça TV – 2nd Edition

19:35 Face and Courage

20:30 Political Time 2022

20:55 National Journal

21:55 Pantanal

23:05 Iron Island

23:55 The Good Doctor: The Good Doctor

01:05 Jornal da Globo

01:55 Conversation with Bial

02:35 Replay Novel II – Face and Courage

03:20 Comedy Na Madruga I

04:00 Hour One

06:00 Good Morning Square

08:30 Good morning Brazil

09:30 Meeting with Patricia Poeta

10:40 More You

11:45 Praça TV – 1st Edition

12:40 Globo Esporte

13:00 Political Time 2022

13:25 Newspaper Today

14:45 The Carnation And The Rose

15:30 Afternoon Session – Sai De Baixo: The Movie

17:00 Worth Watching Again – The Favorite

18:20 Sea of ​​the Sertao

19:10 Praça TV – 2nd Edition

19:35 Face and Courage

20:30 Political Time 2022

20:55 National Journal

21:55 Pantanal

23:05 Globo Reporter

23:55 Globoplay Session – La Brea: The Lost Land

00:40 Jornal da Globo

01:30 Conversation with Bial

02:10 Re-presentation Novel II – Face and Courage

02:55 Comedy Na Madruga I