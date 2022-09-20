Child star of “Little Stuart Little” explains why he disappeared when he grew up: “He was not a good actor”







Photo: Publicity / Columbia Pictures / Modern Popcorn

Actor Jonathan Lipnicki, who starred in several hits in the 1990s and early 2000s, such as “Jerry Maguire” (1996), “Stuart Little” (2000), “The Little Vampire” (2000) and “Pequenos Grandes Astros” (2002), spoke about his disappearance from cinema in recent years.

“The biggest transition for me was that I didn’t work very long,” Lipnicki said in an interview with /Film. “And people always think of it as, ‘Oh, he went to high school,’ and stuff like that. And that’s the story people tell sometimes when they’re not working.”

Lipnicki, now 31, says this kind of “excuse” is common among young actors who can’t find work once they grow up. “I took time off, in the sense that it wasn’t the only priority I had. But I didn’t work because I just didn’t work. I didn’t really get any roles for a while.”

That is, Lipnicki also took advantage of this time to finish high school, but it was not his studies that prevented his work as an actor. “I’m honest about it. It was because I wasn’t a very good actor,” he said.

“Because the best thing about being young, a kid, is that there’s this inherent childlike wonder. And that’s why a lot of kids you see are quite talented. But then the filters come in and you get nervous… or the world comes into play.” In my case, I stopped doing everything naturally to try to be like my favorite actors.”

In order to become a better actor, Lipnicki even enrolled in acting classes after high school and seriously studied the craft. He also had some theater roles, managing to work as an understudy in the play “The Lieutenant of Inishmore”, directed by Martin McDonagh (“Three Billboards for a Murder”) and starring Chris Pine (“Wonder Woman”).

“I got to see Chris work and some amazing actors on this production and it was really inspiring,” said Lipnicki. “I didn’t get to perform, because everyone else was so young and healthy. But I had the opportunity to really rehearse this very difficult material. And so that was a formative experience in its own way.”

Jonathan Lipnicki has a few projects underway, including the film “The Re-Education of Molly Singer”, starring Britt Robertson (“Girlboss”), Ty Simpkins (the former child actor of “Iron Man 3”), Holland Roden (“Teen Wolf”) and Jaime Pressly (who was also successful in the early 2000s with films like “Cats on the Loo” and “Not Another American Bullshit”). The film does not yet have a release date.

