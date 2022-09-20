City Group agrees to buy Bahia, says journalist

Another Brazilian football club is very close to becoming a “new rich” in South America. This Tuesday (20), the City Group agreed to buy SAF (Sociedade Anônima do Futebol) from Bahia. The information comes from Argentine journalist César Luis Merlo, from ‘TyC Sports’.

According to Merlo, the company that manages several clubs around the world, including Manchester City, has everything settled with the Northeastern team’s board, lacking only minor legal details for the official announcement of both parties.

Through social media, Bahia announced that it invited the club’s Deliberative Council to vote on whether or not to form the SAF. If approved, it will be controlled by City.

Bahia will be the 12th club managed by the City Group. In South America, the Bolivar, from Bolivia, was the only one until now. The idea of ​​acquiring the Esquadrão de Aço is to invest in a large, mass club that has great possibilities of ascending in sports.

Currently commanded by Enderson Moreira, Tricolor occupies the runner-up position of Serie B of the Brazilian Championship, with 51 points, six ahead of Londrina, which is the first outside the G-4.