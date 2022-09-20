Claudia Raia’s pregnancy enchants celebrities: ‘Great inspiration’

Claudia Raia announced pregnancy of her first child with Jarbas Homem de Mello at 55 (Photo: Agnews)

news summary:

Claudia Raia, 55, announced that she is pregnant

Actress and Jarbas Homem de Mello will have their first child together

Artist posted video of photo shoot with husband highlighting belly

Another famous will be mom! Claudia Raia surprised followers this Monday (19) by announcing that she is expecting her first child with Jarbas Homem de Mello, 53. The 55-year-old actress shared a relaxed video in which she appears alongside her husband as she reveals her pregnancy to fans. Claudia is already the mother of Enzo, 25, and Sophia, 19, the result of a relationship with fellow actor Edson Celulari.

The record caught the attention of celebrities, who filled the publication with affectionate messages. “How amazing! Another amazing human being in the world!!! All the best for you and your family! Congratulations”, commented Thiaguinho. “Oh, how I love you. I’m crying all over again! May my little sister or brother come with good health! Mamylee will be mamylee again! I’m in ecstasy! Aff, what a emotion”, said Fernanda Souza.

“The best news and the post I loved doing the most! I want to live in this video. I love you endlessly!”, wrote Marcella Rica. “I was screaming”, stated Giovanna Lancellotti. My God. Congratulations. What a beautiful and moving video”, said Larissa Manoela. “Congratulations dads!”, added Carmo Dalla Vecchia. Congratulations”, celebrated Patricia Poeta. “Aiii”, reacted Maisa Silva. “How beautiful! best wishes for you and baby broadway”, wished Dani Calabresa. “What happiness! What a bless! How sweet! Congratulations beautiful family,” added Sabrina Sato.

The atmosphere among friends and family was one of pure animation and joy. “Oh, I love you and I’m so happy”, declared the firstborn of the actress, Enzo Celulari. “Congratulations, my loves”, shot Ana Maria Braga. How exciting! Congratulations couple! Claudia already told you but I write here now, you are a big woman and a great inspiration! May God bless this beautiful family”, praised Eliana. “What a joy!! What happiness! How much love! Congratulations! Too much health and happiness!”, vibrated Giovanna Ewbank. “Congratulations, what a joy”, celebrated Angélica. “How wonderful this news! Good health and much love to you”, concluded Alice Wegmann.