Club makes official proposal by goalkeeper Hugo Souza, who should leave Flamengo

Hugo Souza should not stay at Flamengo in 2023. This season, the goalkeeper, who had gained space with Paulo Sousa, lost him again, becoming the third option in Flamengo’s goal after the arrival of Dorival Júnior.

Hugo is 23 years old and joined Flamengo’s professional team in 2019, but only managed to get space the following year. However, after some good performances, Hugo made some mistakes and again lost ground.

Thus, in 2022, Hugo returned to action, but the flaws again appeared and, after the arrival of the new coach, the goalkeeper was again ‘relegated’ in the team, losing the position to the experienced Santos, hired from Athletico.

Now, the goalkeeper may not remain for 2023. This is because, according to some sources, such as TNT Sports and GOAL, the goalkeeper would have decided to leave Flamengo next year, having already communicated to the club’s board.

Destiny could be Portuguese football

And, according to Julio Miguel Neto, in contact with Hugo’s staff, the destination could be Portuguese football, where the archer has proposals. In the last window, the player was close to a deal with Estoril.

According to journalist Julio Miguel Neto, the young man could be traded in the face of the imminent arrival of Agustín Rossi. The Argentine will be able to sign a pre-contract with any club in January and can negotiate a friendly termination to play for Flamengo.