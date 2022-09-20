Company pays BRL 300 to those who bought a cell phone without a charger

THE cell phone sales without charger in box has been the subject of much discussion and fines for the major smartphone manufacturers. To add a little pressure, startup Regera is offering BRL 300 for customers who did not receive chargers when purchasing their smartphones apple/Samsung and for those affected by the batterygate – in which case Apple released an update to slow down older iPhones.

The purpose of Regera, fintech purchase of standardized credit rights, would be “to defend rights and force large companies to comply with the law”. The startup seeks out consumers even if they do not intend to file a lawsuit against Apple or Samsung, for example. There are two proposals:

Regera is responsible for all the bureaucratic part and, when the public civil action is judged and the indemnification amount is defined, it keeps 30% of the amount received. The consumer keeps the other 70%. Regera pays an advance amount to the consumer (R$300) regardless of the outcome of the judgment. However, if an indemnity is defined, the startup keeps 100% of the amount paid by the companies.

Credit: Reproduction | Shutterstock.Source: Shutterstock

The company values ​​a total amount of R$ 3 thousand in compensation if the court is on the side of consumers. However, winning the case is not certain and can take years. Concerning the anticipated value, Bruno Dollo, founder of the company, says that “in this amount, variables such as cost of money, estimated time until judgment, probability of winning, probability of winning and not receiving, probability of the business not succeed”, among other points. About a third of the customers involved in the Chargers and Batterygate cases decided to wait for the outcome of the trial.

Another main target of Regera is the dieselgate. In this case, Volkswagen gained worldwide attention for defrauding the emission sensors of pollutant gases in Amarok pickups.