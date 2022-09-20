Crimes involving José Dumont raise the question: what to do with the art of monstrous men? – Verse

José Dumont, Woody Allen, Chris Brown, Armie Hammer, Guilherme de Padua, Kevin Spacey, Johnny Depp. If the list seems long, it’s because it is. Unfortunately.

In common among all these names, the fact that they are men, artists and involved in acts of abuse and violence. Perhaps no less recognized in what they do. Some even brilliant. But just as hideous.

Perversity that corrodes and disappoints. On the 16th, actress Alice Wegmann took a stand on the latest crime involving a man in the artistic world. The actor José Dumont was arrested in the act with videos of child pornography. He is also investigated on suspicion of rape of a vulnerable person and acts related to pedophilia.

“It is a shock when someone we admire is accused of an absurd crime. A lost dream, a disappointment. I worked with Zé, who was a great actor on the set of ‘Onde Nascem Os Fortes’. But reading what we read yesterday and today leaves anyone out of the axisdisappointed and worried”, published the global on social networks.

Along with her, other celebrities, such as Lúcia Veríssimo, Natalia Lage and Maria Padilha, commented on the case. “It never crossed my mind, at any moment, that he could perform these acts. Never at any time have I been able to see any misconduct”, Lúcia pointed out. To which Natalia reinforced: “Very sad”.

What, then, to do with the art of these deplorable men? How is it possible to continue to like the works they star in or perform? We can? We must? “It is important to understand that consuming material produced by these people is, even if indirectly, reaffirming their importance and relevance in the artistic scene”, says clinical psychologist Brena Mendes do Nascimento.

According to her, the many cases of aggressors denounced and sentenced for violent acts that continue to be cast in major productions in the name of the added value provided by them deserve analysis. This can generate the understanding that, in the name of these works, everything is revealedincluding heinous crimes.

“Questioning about what you consume is fundamental, given that it feeds the industry responsible for encourage or cancel productions that involve these people”.

Personal and professional persona

There is another question that arises: how can we distinguish between the personal persona and the professional persona? Is it possible to separate the two? Why are we generally so disappointed when something like this happens?

Subtitle: American actor Kevin Spacey is accused of sexual assault and making a person engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent. Photograph: Disclosure

In these cases, according to Brena Mendes, reports extolling the qualities are not uncommon – which sometimes ends up discrediting the victims’ complaints. Can such a person good and kind commit such an atrocity? “People find it difficult to understand that what they demonstrate does not sum up who they are. There are unexposed contents that are also part of someone’s life”.

That is, the fact that an individual has kind behaviors does not mean that he is just that or that these behaviors are the only ones that can exist. The same perception is nurtured by Hugo Iglesias Torres de Moraes, a Jungian psychologist, speaker and researcher in Psychology. For him, the two personas can unite through ethics.

Hugo Iglesias Torres de Moraes Jungian psychologist, lecturer and researcher in Psychology “A side of life that is more apparent to others does not necessarily imply the exclusion of the opposite side, more evident to the person himself and to those in his intimate circle. Persona – a term coined by the Swiss psychiatrist Carl Jung – designates the fact that, for our own good, we need to play different social roles in order to adapt to the demands of everyday life”.

The dissociation regarding these aspects seems to come through the identification that so-and-so is the best person in the world or that so-and-so is the devil in human form. It is not by chance that this tendency to literalize something dynamic, to be uncritical, is what generates bombshells. Something that usually appears in these moments of shock is the difficulty in analyze and determine what was in fact naivety and what could have been complacency on the part of those closest to them, such as friends, work colleagues and family members.

“As much as the wolf may wear a sheepskin, he remains a wolf, signaling a behavior as such. The shift from grateful persona to persona non grateful it doesn’t happen overnight”, says Hugo.

“I think reviewing art, the fantasy of someone who has committed heinous crimes, is much more abstract, something much more distant than having to look at the raw reality of a person who may have committed unimaginable crimes.”

So, for him, if you loved someone’s work, that’s something that was part of your life. What’s the point of doing politics against the past? “This does not necessarily imply a ripening. Now, the opinion you have of the artist and the way in which you consume the production after a moment like this, can, yes, change from then on.”

The value of dialog

That is why, especially for potential victims of people like this, it is essential to pay attention to the signs. As subtle as they are, they are there. According to Brena, “You can’t get away from it, so at some point they end up showing something – whether through innuendo, psychological violence or acts themselves.”

Dialogue, after all, is always the best exit. Talking to other people, welcoming, asking for help and reporting are important to try to preserve new potential victims. “It is worth noting that monsters are imaginary beings with terrifying aspects, far from reality. By equating these people with monsters there can be a distortion that jeopardize the identification of the aggressors. Sometimes they are parents, siblings, friends, co-workers.”

Subtitle: Actor José Mayer is accused of sexually harassing a costume designer Photograph: Disclosure

Thus, victims feel helpless and unassisted. It is essential to understand that aggressors are people of the socializing which totally differ from the monstrous idea we know. This point makes the psychologist Hugo Moraes weave reflections on these men of the artistic world who dug and fell into their own disgrace.

The professional finds it curious that what seems to be sought at the initial moment of revelation is the analysis of the artist’s legacy and not so much the abominable situation in question. “I think this speaks more about the general public symptom than the social problem. Perhaps it portrays something about how this break in the image, in projections, happens, and how this causes a revision about the problem of evil in every person’s life. It also raises the question of how to deal with a fact that now proves to be inalienable.”

In his view, man should be placed in the microscope – legally analyzed until there is no doubt about the crimes of which he is accused. Once this is done, it must be judged accordingly. Reversing the order of this process, he says, “is a resistance to dealing with a brutal truth and create a controversy that distances investigation and responsibility from dealing with something that, like it or not, is part of human history, however bad it may be”.

Are ambitious artists cruel?

In the studies of Psychology, there is a basic personality factor – one in five – called “openness to experience”. It portrays above all the percentage over which the individual values ​​the constant encounter with novelties and with what diverges from the status quo. Artists in general, as well as intellectual figures, tend to score high on this factor.

This possibly indicates the fact that these individuals are always in search of Something new – likewise in constant suffering from not being satisfied with what is already known, which has already been assimilated by him.

THE “monstrosity” perhaps it is exactly in the presumption of some artists who have already reached a certain level and who, because of that, can rest and wish for everything they want. “This seems to be the great deviation”, argues Hugo, “to believe that reality is purely something created by the person himself, that everything is a creative act and that, therefore, the reality of others can be denied and despised. This denial is perverse”.

Subtitle: In 1992, American filmmaker Woody Allen was accused of the crime that would have his own daughter, Dylan Farrow, as a victim, the result of his relationship with actress Mia Farrow. Photograph: Disclosure

Finally, does the aesthetic value of a work sustain itself, going beyond the process of making and the person in charge of the realization? Is it possible to dissociate one from the other? “’Arts totum requirit hominem!‘, art requires the whole man. This was already said in the Middle Ages to refer to the fact that art is a product of the man who produces it, just as man is produced through his art”, contextualizes the psychologist.

then the aesthetic value demonstrates the ability of that content to be contemplated, as well as the reverberations that this glimpse of the “whole” has in animating individual life and local culture. When something is true, it stands on its own. When something is fake, it eventually falls apart all at once.

This can be seen in Dumont’s recent explanation of the reasons for having underage content in his possession, justifying that it was nothing more than an artistic research. The denial, the lie, did not hold.

“Something similar happens within clinical practice, where people with paraphilia – often under enormous psychological distress – do not usually seek the support of mental health professionals, such as psychiatrists and psychologists. Or often, when accompanied by such professionals, they prefer to hide this main theme of suffering for fear of not being able to bear the weight of this condition. If you suffer or know someone with similar difficulties, refer a professional of mental health”.