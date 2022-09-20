Criminals invade influencer’s Instagram and apply blows to followers: ‘It’s a nightmare’

Larissa Pereirai Larissa Pereira – https://istoe.com.br/autor/larissa-pereira/ 09/19/2022 – 17:40 Share

Influencer Carol Zacarias, 32, had her Instagram account invaded by criminals, who are running scams on her followers. The nightmare of the influencer, who is from Fortaleza (CE) and has more than 54 thousand followers, began on Friday (16), when the thieves managed to transfer her cell phone number to another chip.

According to Carol, she was traveling to São Paulo (SP) for work when she noticed that her cell phone had no signal. Later, the influencer received a notification that the email password had been changed. Soon after, Carol tried to access Instagram, but the password had already been changed and the email for the recovery of the account too.

Impersonating the influencer, the thieves began to apply the “pix investment” scam, inducing followers to make bank transfers, in exchange for financial returns. “Just from yesterday to today, six of my followers fell for the coup. When they pix, they block the follower’s account. They get desperate, they search for my name and they find my Instagram reserve where I explain that the coup is happening,” Carol explained to THIS IS.

According to the influencer, shortly after losing access to social networks, she talked about the problem with friends and discovered that her cell phone number line had been activated on another chip.

“I spent hours trying to communicate with someone from Tim who could solve my problem. They told me over the phone that I would not be able to resolve the issue at the store, because my area code is from Fortaleza and I am in São Paulo. The call drops, they didn’t pass the call on to a supervisor,” the influencer complained.

On Saturday (17), the young woman decided to go to an operator’s store and there she managed to retrieve her cell phone number. Afterwards, the young woman regained access to her email. However, the Instagram account continues to worry the influencer. “My Whatapp has also been hacked, but at least it is blocked, I don’t have access, but neither do the crooks, and it should be reactivated for me in seven days. My biggest concern is Instagram, where they keep running scams. It’s a nightmare,” Carol said.

What Instagram says:

Sought by ISTOÉ, Instagram reported that it is working on the implementation of resources capable of barring access to hackers. The press office also points out that the safest option against cell phone chip cloning is two-factor authentication using a third-party application (such as Duo Mobile or Google Authenticator).

Read the full note:

“’We know that losing access to accounts on any digital platform can be a difficult experience. Therefore, at Meta, we work on the implementation of resources capable of preventing hackers from accessing third-party accounts, in educational campaigns, as well as in tools and processes for recovering accounts. Keeping our community safe is one of our priorities and it’s an area that we constantly seek to update, evolve and improve,” said a spokesperson for Meta.

We also remind you that anyone who has access to the email and/or phone number registered on an Instagram account can have access to it. So, it is important to make sure that the email account linked to Instagram is secure and that Instagram two-factor authentication is enabled – the safest option against cell phone chip cloning is two-factor authentication by third-party app (like Duo Mobile or Google Authenticator). With per-app authentication enabled, you must enter an app-generated security code whenever you try to log in from an unrecognized device or web browser.

Account recovery must be done via the paths indicated in the Instagram Help Center. Follow the step by step below:

Check for an Instagram message in your email account: If you received an email from security@mail.instagram.com informing you that your email address has been changed, you can undo the action using the “roll back this change” option in the Instagram message. email. That’s why it’s important to always keep your email and phone number up to date. If other information was also changed (e.g. your password) and your email address could not be reversed, ask Instagram for a login link or security code: On the login screen, tap Get Help Signing in under Sign In. If you cannot recover your password with the login link, you can request our support (tap “Need more help?”). To recover the account, you will need a secure email address, different from the one used previously, which only you have access to. After submitting the request, you will receive an email from Instagram with the next steps.

The account recovery process can take some time, as you need to ensure that all security requirements are met to return an account to its rightful owner.

To protect an account, it is important to make use of the security measures available and recommended by the platform. Here are important tips for the user to keep their account safe:

Do not click on unfamiliar links, especially if they have not been actively requested by you through official brands or establishments.

Instagram does not communicate with users through Direct. Do not click on links or provide personal information in direct messages claiming to be from Instagram.

Activate two-factor authentication: With this extra security step, in addition to your password, you will also receive a new access code, on the device of your choice, which you must enter every time you log in to your account. To enable it, go to Settings>Security>Two-Factor Authentication.

Do not share links or access codes received by email, SMS or WhatsApp. They could be the access code to your account.

The platform also makes it possible to view emails officially sent by Instagram in the app itself, so that users know that they have received an authentic message in their registered email. To check if Instagram has tried to contact you, go to Instagram Settings, Security and Emails. Do not click on links in emails that claim to be from Instagram if you cannot confirm that Instagram actually sent them via this feature.

Make sure your phone number and email are up to date in the app.

Never share your password with third parties.

What TIM says:

In a note, TIM’s advice said “that it adopts strict security protocols, which are constantly reviewed to avoid undue actions on the lines”. The operator highlighted that it has already solved the influencer’s case, with the line working normally.