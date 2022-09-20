Cruzeiro targets record for Palmeiras and Corinthians: mathematical access with more early rounds | cruise

Cruzeiro’s sovereign campaign in 2022 to return to the elite of the Brazilian, leading the Series B since the eighth round, may have the apex in the classic with Vasco: mathematical access. A scream that has been stuck for three years and has been rehearsing, with enthusiasm, for a few rounds. If he leaves this Wednesday, it will be a competition record.

In case of victory over Vasco, access will be 100% assured with more rounds in advance in the history of Serie B, since 2006, when the current dispute model was adopted. The game is valid for the 31st round, that is, with seven rounds still to be played.

O Statistical Spy of ge went to the Series B archives and researched the “fastest” mathematical accesses. The current record holders are Corinthians, Portuguesa and Palmeiras. All sealed the spot in the 32nd round, that is, with six rounds to spare.

In 2008, in the 32nd round, Corinthians stamped the return to Serie A, occupying the 1st place with 70 points. Grêmio Barueri was 5th, with 51. In the 2011 edition, Portuguesa ended the 32nd round in the lead with 67 points, while Sport was 5th, with 48.

Two years later, it was Palmeiras’ turn to confirm mathematical access in the 32nd round. Verdão finished the return to the elite as leader with 69 points. Icasa was 5th with 50.

Now, Cruzeiro reaches the 31st round with 65 points. There are 20 difference to Londrina, which appears in fifth place, first team outside the access group to Serie A.

Beating Vasco on Wednesday, Cruzeiro will add 68 points. As Londrina and Vasco, who is currently fourth, still face each other, only one of the two teams can reach a maximum of 69 points, while the other team will get 66, an insufficient score to surpass Cruzeiro.

If Vasco and Londrina tie, the two teams will reach, at most, 67 points and would not surpass Cruzeiro’s mark.

